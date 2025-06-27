Khaman Maluach Recalls New Suns Teammate Devin Booker’s Touching Words During Paris Olympics

Jun 25, 2025; Brooklyn, NY, USA; Khaman Maluach stands with NBA commissioner Adam Silver after being selected as the tenth pick by the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2025 NBA Draft at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

With the multitude of international players in the 2025 NBA Draft, one story stole the spotlight — the rise of South Sudan’s Khaman Maluach. The 7-foot-2 center made history as the first NBA Academy Africa alum to earn a first-round pick and the highest-drafted player from the Basketball Africa League. Phoenix acquired the pick that became the Duke big man in the blockbuster trade that sent Kevin Durant, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, and six picks to Houston.

Maluach was incredibly emotional after his name was called. When speaking with presenter Monica McNutt shortly after being drafted, the now-former Duke Blue Devil said, “The moment exceeded my expectations,” he stated. “This is one of the best days of my life. I didn’t think I was going to cry, but I did. I’m excited to put on a Suns jersey with my name on the back and step on the floor.”

Maluach carved his journey from refugee to elite prospect with grit and determination. Born on September 14, 2006, in Rumbek, South Sudan, he and his family fled civil war and resettled in Kawempe, Uganda, where he grew up alongside his mother and siblings.

When Maluach arrived in Uganda, the country lacked a structured basketball scene. Today, Ugandan pro clubs compete regularly in the Basketball Africa League and the Women’s Basketball League Africa — growth that somewhat mirrors Maluach’s own ascent.

However, one encounter changed everything. A motorcyclist noticed his height and urged him to try basketball. “He was like, ‘Yo, you should start playing basketball. In three to four years, you’ll be such a tall person,'” Maluach recalled during the 2024 Olympics.

That push led him to Luol Deng’s basketball camp in Uganda at age 13. A year later, he became the youngest-ever enrollee at NBA Academy Africa in Senegal. The academy’s structure and discipline shaped him both as a player and as a person.

At 15, he joined South Sudan’s Cobra Sport through the BAL Elevate program and stepped into high-level competition with international scouts watching.

In 2023, he reached more milestones. He earned MVP honors at the Basketball Without Borders Africa camp and became South Sudan’s youngest player to appear at a FIBA Basketball World Cup. He backed it up in the Africa Champions Clubs Road to BAL qualifiers, averaging 21 points and 15.5 rebounds in two standout games.

NBA Academy Africa then placed him with Uganda’s City Oilers in 2024, where he continued to sharpen his game. However, due to the veteran-led culture of the league, he was not given the opportunities to play as many had expected. That said, South Sudanese great Luol Deng, the President of the South Sudan Basketball Federation, added him to the 2024 Paris Olympics roster.

But Paris meant more than competition. It set the stage for an important moment with his future teammate Devin Booker (although neither of them knew it at the time). During exhibition games against Team USA in London, Maluach met Booker — the same player he’d later join in Phoenix.

“We had a dinner, and I went to say what’s up to him at his table,” Maluach said. “He told me, ‘Go do it.’ Then he shook my hand and said, ‘I’ll see you in a year.’ I knew he meant the NBA. Now I’ll see him with the Phoenix Suns. I’ll be his teammate.”

Maluach continued his rise with Duke, starting every game in his freshman season. He helped the Blue Devils win both the ACC regular-season and tournament titles and pushed them to a Final Four appearance.

He averaged 8.6 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 71.2% from the field and 76.6% from the free-throw line — stats that showcased his efficiency and pro readiness.

On draft night, it was clear that Maluach had been the true centerpiece of the Durant trade all along, signaling the Suns’ shift toward improving their big man depth.

His journey — from Uganda to the BAL to the NBA — reflects basketball’s global reach and the immense talent emerging from Africa. That same journey will now continue in Phoenix, where Maluach will share the floor with the man who once told him, “Go do it.”

Booker’s words proved prophetic. For Maluach, the dream stretches far beyond personal glory. He carries the hopes of his family, his communities in South Sudan and Uganda, and the young players who will follow in his footsteps.