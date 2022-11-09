Is Damian Lillard Playing Tonight vs the Hornets? Blazers Release Injury Report for 6x All-Star

Nov 7, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles the ball around Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the first quarter at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Damian Lillard had been absent from the Portland Trail Blazers lineup for 4 games before finally making a return vs the Miami Heat. But questions about his fitness are springing up and fans are asking if he will feature in the game vs the Charlotte Hornets.

The Portland outfit has started off the season quite well. They have been tremendous with the ball and are 3rd in the West with a 7-3 record.

In Dame’s absence, it has been Anfernee Simons and Jerami Grant who have led the line and chipped in for key wins. Dame will be looking to add to his already sizzling points total this year. But will he play against the Charlotte Hornets?

Is Damian Lillard playing tonight? Trail Blazers Release injury report ahead of the road game

As per the latest injury report from the Blazers, Lillard is listed as probable, which means that he will likely play the road game barring any last-minute issues.

Albeit, there is a chance that he may be fully rested given the opponents are not better off. Charlotte Hornets have struggled with injuries themselves and this looks like a game where Lillard could be rested. It will be a last-minute call though.

INJURY REPORT 11/9 @trailblazers @ CHA: OUT

Payton II (Core Rehabilitation)

Sarr (R Wrist Sprain) PROBABLE

Butler Jr. (R Index Finger Soreness)

Grant (L Ankle Sprain)

Lillard (R Calf Strain)

Nurkic (R Adductor Soreness)

Simons (L Foot Inflammation)

Winslow (R Ankle Sprain) — Trail Blazers PR (@TrailBlazersPR) November 8, 2022

There are a lot of probable on the list, including Grant and Simons. So there should be no surprise if any of them get rested today.

