Is Danny Green playing tonight vs Brooklyn Nets? Philadelphia 76ers release squad update ahead of TNT Thursday encounter with Kevin Durant and co

Danny Green left the game midway through the Philadelphia 76ers’ victory over the Chicago Bulls due to a finger injury.

He was ruled out for the rest of the evening not long after.

Also, Read – “The Clippers were on their way to my house, it was a real possibility, I had talked with Paul George”: DeMar DeRozan had seriously considered teaming up with Kawhi Leonard and co during the off-season

Green will miss Thursday’s game against the Nets, but more information on his absence and a few factors that will determine how long he’ll be out will be released later.

The Sixers have had a successful season so far, with Joel Embiid performing at an MVP level.

The addition of James Harden has boosted their playoff chances, and Philadelphia will look to compete for the championship come playoff time.

Is Danny Green playing tonight vs the Brooklyn Nets? Philadelphia 76ers release injury report

Danny Green is out for the 76ers due to finger laceration and is set to miss atleast a week.

Not sure if it’s out there yet already, but my understanding is Danny Green will probably miss at least a week due to the finger laceration. Stitches are in a spot with higher risk of reopening — Kyle Neubeck (@KyleNeubeck) March 9, 2022

Philadelphia host the Brooklyn Nets and the returning Ben Simmons at the Wells Fargo Centre on Thursday night.

Green’s injury is the latest setback this season and has been in and out of the lineup due to a variety of short-term ailments.

Also, Read – “I must’ve got hacked, I didn’t tell you that dawg”: Ja Morant hilariously exposes a fan for asking him for courtside tickets to Grizzlies games

Joe appeared to dethrone Furkan Kormaz in the rotation on Monday, as he played 11 minutes while Kormaz didn’t play at all. During Green’s absence, Korkmaz appears to be in line to re-enter the rotation.

Without Green, Philadelphia will most likely give Isaiah Joe more opportunities.