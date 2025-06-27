Former Raptor Danny Green “Shocked” by Raptors Parting Ways With Masai Ujiri

The Toronto Raptors are at the top of the headlines, but it isn’t due to their involvement in a blockbuster trade. Early today, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment revealed they were parting ways with Raptors President Masai Ujiri. The sudden decision comes as a shock to fans and even figures in NBA circles.

Ujiri originally signed with the Raptors to become the team’s executive vice president and general manager in 2013. He spearheaded the team’s ‘We The North’ campaign, leading to perennial postseason success. In 2019, Ujiri experienced the mountaintop of basketball immortality when the Raptors won the NBA championship.

Unfortunately, the Raptors have failed to be a competent team over the past few seasons. It is, however, being claimed that their lack of success isn’t the main source behind the ownership’s justification for this decision. NBA insider Brian Windhorst reveals that the writing was on the wall for some time.

“Ed Rogers, the head of Rogers Communications, is going to be taking over the team within the next year,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s First Take. “He fired the head of the Toronto Argonauts. He fired Brendan Shanahan, who ran the Toronto Maple Leafs, and now there’s a parting of ways with the president of the Toronto Raptors.”

The previous chairman of MLSE, Larry Tanenbaum, was a big advocate for Ujiri. That relationship no longer exists with Rogers at the head of the operation. Ujiri seemed like someone who would spend the rest of his career managing one team. Former Raptors guard Danny Green certainly believed that to be the case.

“I was a little shocked by it because I thought he might have been one of the guys to make a run at one of the big stars this upcoming free agency,” Green proclaimed.

Ujiri isn’t a stranger to making ceiling-altering moves in the offseason. Green was a part of the trade that landed Kawhi Leonard in Toronto, which eventually led to an NBA championship. Although Green only spent one season with the Raptors, he did bear witness to Ujiri’s skills as an executive.

Of course, many other teams are aware of Ujiri’s track record and will be quick to line up for his services. Despite Ujiri’s employment status looking bleak, ESPN scribe Tim McMahon doesn’t believe that will last long.

“He won’t have a problem getting another job if he wants one,” McMahon said. “This is a guy who has proven he can build not just a contender but a championship team.”

The decision belongs to Ujiri. With free agency on the horizon, many teams will look to bring him on board as soon as possible. His tenure in Toronto may be over, but his legacy within the franchise will live on forever.