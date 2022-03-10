Basketball

“The Clippers were on their way to my house, it was a real possibility, I had talked with Paul George”: DeMar DeRozan had seriously considered teaming up with Kawhi Leonard and co during the off-season

"The Clippers were on their way to my house, it was a real possibility, I had talked with Paul George": DeMar DeRozan had seriously considered teaming up with Kawhi Leonard and co during the off-season
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Russell Westbrook says the main reason Lakers are losing is THEY don't play hard?!": Skip Bayless is in utter dismay after Brodie calls out his teammates
Next Article
"They know and understand how important the situation is": Nikita Mazepin reveals names of the Formula 1 drivers who supported him after his axing
NBA Latest Post
"The Clippers were on their way to my house, it was a real possibility, I had talked with Paul George": DeMar DeRozan had seriously considered teaming up with Kawhi Leonard and co during the off-season
“The Clippers were on their way to my house, it was a real possibility, I had talked with Paul George”: DeMar DeRozan had seriously considered teaming up with Kawhi Leonard and co during the off-season

Bulls MVP front-runner DeMar DeRozan reveals he had seriously considered joining the LA Clippers, adding…