“The Clippers were on their way to my house, it was a real possibility, I had talked with Paul George”: DeMar DeRozan had seriously considered teaming up with Kawhi Leonard and co during the off-season

Bulls MVP front-runner DeMar DeRozan reveals he had seriously considered joining the LA Clippers, adding he was in talks with Paul George.

DeMar DeRozan is in the midst of his best season, playing his first year for the Chicago Bulls. Post his stint with the Toronto Raptors, Deebo disappeared from the limelight playing for the Spurs. Despite being under the eye of Gregg Popovich, DeRozan had failed to elevate his game.

However, going into the 2021-22 off-season, Deebo was one of the top free agents in the market. The 6″6′ forward agreed for a 3-years $80+ million deal with the Bulls via sign and trade. Hailing from LA, Chicago wasn’t the first thing on DeRozan’s mind as he looked for a new destination to play.

Amid rumors of the Lakers wanting to sign him during the free agency, DeRozan had publicly expressed his desire to don the purple and gold. Unfortunately, things didn’t work out. However, the former USC player was still aiming to play in LA, but this time, via the Clippers.

During a recent appearance on Serge Ibaka’s How hungry are you? DeRozan divulged the possibility of being a Clipper during the off-season.

DeMar DeRozan was in serious talks to sign with the LA Clippers.

Had anyone known DeRozan would play as he is currently, teams would have lined up to sign him for contracts worth triple-digits. The former Raptors star had hit a low phase professionally playing in San Antonio and was looking for a comeback.

During his stint with the Spurs, DeRozan didn’t even make the All-Star games considering he was a starter for the west this year. During a conversation with Clippers big man Ibaka, DeRozan spoke about almost signing a deal with the former’s team.

The five-time All-Star revealed that things with Chicago just took off as the party from Clippers were on their way to his house.

“It could’ve been a day earlier, it would’ve worked. It really was a real possibility. I talked with Paul George about it, we was really trying to figure it out to make it happen. No bullshit.”

DeMar DeRozan says joining the Clippers was a serious possibility: “It could’ve been a day earlier, it would’ve worked. It really was a real possibility. I talked with Paul George about it, we was really trying to figure it out to make it happen. No bullshit.” (via @sergeibaka) pic.twitter.com/qHVB4KyCix — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) March 9, 2022

Had DeRozan signed with the Clippers, him joining forces with Kawhi Leonard and PG13 would have made the Clips the most feared team in the NBA. Ty Lue as the coach with a supporting cast boasting Reggie Jackson, Nicolas Batum, and Ivica Zubac.

Despite being without their superstar duo of Kawhi and PG13, the Clips are two games above +500. Now imagine, Deebo in the mix.