Is Darius Garland playing tonight vs Charlotte Hornets? Cleveland Cavaliers release back injury report ahead of matchup against LaMelo Ball and co

Cleveland Cavaliers all-star Darius Garland is listed as questionable for the matchup against Charlotte Hornets due to back issues.

Darius Garland is yet to play a game since the All-Star break. He was on Team LeBron and won the game in his own Arena alongside teammate Jarrett Allen.

The duo deserves all the credit for Cavaliers being a Top 5 team in the Eastern Conference this season despite many injuries. Collin Sexton was sidelined earlier this season but the young core didn’t give up. Once again they have a long injury list with Caris LeVert and Rajon Rondo ruled for at least a week.

Darius Garland is questionable against Charlotte Hornets due to back soreness

The Cleveland Cavaliers have worked too hard for the 5th seed to see it all go away towards the end of the season. With multiple key players hurt and Garland dealing with back soreness, Boston Celtics are dangerously close to overtaking them.

In addition, once Kevin Durant is back, the Nets are sure to make a quick and retake their position at the top. All this coinciding with the Cavs’ long injury report is concerning.

Cavaliers lost 2 games without the 22-year-old guard after the All-Star break. He is currently listed as questionable and a final call will be taken right before the game.

#Cavs Darius Garland is listed QUESTIONABLE for tomorrow night’s game against Charlotte. — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) March 1, 2022

He is averaging a career-high 20.3 points and 8 assists this season. He has outdone himself in almost every category in his third year in the league. The Cavs are not a championship-bound team yet but their record can attract good free agents this summer if they finish Top 5. This way they won’t lose the Garland-Allen-LeVert trio.

