“I thank god we got DeMar DeRozan on our team”: Zach LaVine dishes out huge praises to his fellow Bulls All-Star for his back-to-back unbelievable game-winners

Zach LaVine spoke his mind out when asked about the back-to-back game-winners DeMar DeRozan shot, being grateful that the Bulls acquired the forward.

No player in NBA history has managed to achieve what DeMar DeRozan has done over the past two games. On 31st December 2021, the 4-time All-Star knocked down a one-legged game-winning three-point buzzer-beater to help his team overcome the Pacers 108-106. And the very next day, which also happens to be a new year, the 6-foot-6 guard knocked down yet another marvelous game-winner.

During the Chicago-Washington clash, Billy Donovan’s boys trailing by 2 points, with a little less than 1 second left on the game clock, DeRozan released the incredibly tough corner three-point shot… and somehow, got the ball to fall through the hoop, helping his team grab their 7th consecutive win.

Being the first player ever to drill back-to-back game-winners on consecutive, Deebo was definitely on the seventh heaven. The former USC Trojan spoke in the postgame interview:

“It’s amazing, especially doing it on the road. I don’t know if I’m dreaming or if it’s real right now.”

“You work your butt off and you understand that if you’re in those positions, try to capitalize on them the best way you can because you’re going to have games where you miss some.”

“I feel confident whenever DeMar DeRozan shoots the ball”: Zach LaVine

Rightfully, the Bulls locker room has been absolutely energetic and lively over the past two days. Zach LaVine couldn’t have been prouder of his All-Star teammate. In an interview, Zach spoke about DeRozan’s game-winner, the past 2 days, and how he reacted to the clutch shot.

“It was incredible you know. Can’t say much more than that. The one yesterday had everyone shocked. And the one today it was just, we were battling going back and forth and it was a tough game. we didn’t play our best game, but we keep finding a way to win. We’re close enough to find a way to win.

I thank god we got DeMar DeRozan on our team.”

Q: Is this something you all expect from him now night in and night out as teammates?

I mean, we don’t want him to have to do that every night. But, you know, I feel confident whenever he shoots the ball in general. So it’s just a blessing to have a guy like that with that composure on the team to, you know, at the end of games or tough shots to where you know you got a pretty damn good chance that this it’s going in.

Q: What was your reaction?

“Freaked out. Been an emotional rollercoaster the last two days. You know he’s had back-to-back game-winners, man. It’s just off the charts. Because the design play I was coming up to the top to shoot the three. They obviously denied it. And he (DeMar) got open, took his time like nothing was going on, knocked it down. I just put my hands on my head and just said- “Man, what’s wrong with you?” (Laughing)”

The Chicago Bulls are currently the best team in the Eastern Conference with a stellar 24-10 record. Chicago next play the Magic, Wizards, and Mavericks, all of which are easy wins, before playing against the #2 team in the East – Brooklyn Nets.