Basketball

“I thank god we got DeMar DeRozan on our team”: Zach LaVine dishes out huge praises to his fellow Bulls All-Star for his back-to-back unbelievable game-winners

“I thank god we got DeMar DeRozan on our team”: Zach LaVine dishes out huge praises to his fellow Bulls All-Star for his back-to-back unbelievable game-winners
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
"Better than Sebastian Vettel?": Helmut Marko hails Max Verstappen as the best driver Red Bull has ever had
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“I thank god we got DeMar DeRozan on our team”: Zach LaVine dishes out huge praises to his fellow Bulls All-Star for his back-to-back unbelievable game-winners
“I thank god we got DeMar DeRozan on our team”: Zach LaVine dishes out huge praises to his fellow Bulls All-Star for his back-to-back unbelievable game-winners

Zach LaVine spoke his mind out when asked about the back-to-back game-winners DeMar DeRozan shot,…