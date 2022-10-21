Is DeMar DeRozan Playing Tonight Vs Wizards? Bulls Star Likely to Follow Up His 37 Point Eruption

Oct 19, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Chicago Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan (11) brings the ball up the court as Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) defends in the first half at FTX Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jim Rassol-USA TODAY Sports

Will DeMar DeRozan take the floor for the Chicago Bulls against the Washington Wizards?

The Chicago Bulls got off to a pretty neat start to their 2022-23 NBA season.

Matched up against the Miami Heat, and still dealing with some major injuries, the Bulls went into their first game as the heavy underdogs. But then, DeMar DeRozan happened.

The man put up a monster 37 points, 6 rebounds, and 9 assists, alongside 2 steals and 1 block. And to add on to all that, he did it on 63.6% from the field, and 66.7% from beyond the arc.

Clearly, this was one of those where DeMar just wouldn’t let his team lose. And by the time the final buzzer rolled around, the Bulls were indeed on top, the final score bearing 116-106.

Undoubtedly, the perfect way to start a season. However, can the team continue this run this little run they’re on?

And arguably, more importantly, will DeMar DeRozan be there to help them out with that task?

DeMar DeRozan looks healthy to follow up on his amazing performance

Right now, the Bulls already have the likes of Zach LaVine and Lonzo Ball on the injury list, which is really bad.

If there are any positives to be taken here, they are that both players seem to be making good progress and that DeMar DeRozan is not one of them.

On multiple occasions against the Heat, DeMar DeRozan was bumped pretty hard. Honestly, it was more than expected given Miami’s defensive intensity. However, some instances had fans a bit worried.

Well, we’re happy to say, despite any fears, the man is more than healthy, and will be looking to show out against the Wizards tonight.

When is Zach LaVine returning to the fray?

Zach LaVine will have to sit out the game against the Wizards due to a knee injury. However, it must be noted that he is very close to returning.

It appears that the man is likely to play against the Cavaliers, the very next game after Washington. And while he is expected to sit out at least one game in back-to-back sets for the near future, his injury won’t keep him out for too long at all.

Simply put, the Bulls will be at full strength sooner than fans think.

