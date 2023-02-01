Is Devin Booker Playing Tonight vs Hawks? Suns Release Injury Report for Youngest 70-Point Scorer 

Devin Booker has been absent from the Phoenix Suns for a while now and the team is facing the brunt. From starting the west as the 1st seed, they are now a lowly 7th seed. Although momentum is on their side, the question remains, will Devin Booker play tonight?

They face an Atlanta Hawks team that is starting to show signs of life. Dejounte Murray dropped 40 in the last game and will be looking for a win.

Devin Booker has been out for a while with a groin issue but hopes are that he will come back sooner rather than later. While an all-star nod might be far, Suns fans want to know his status.

Is Devin Booker playing tonight vs the Atlanta Hawks? Phoenix Suns release injury report ahead of their home game

Devin Booker, as per the latest report will remain out for the game against the Atlanta Hawks.

Devin Booker, Landry Shamet and Cam Payne remain out for tomorrow’s game against the Hawks. Tomorrow is Book’s second re-evaluation date — Gerald Bourguet (@GeraldBourguet) January 31, 2023

Landry Shamet and Cameron Payne also remain out. The good news for Suns fans is that tonight we will get to know Booker’s expected return date. His second re-eval will take place before the Suns game.

Devin Booker’s stats in the 2022-23 NBA Season

While an All-Star nod might be a little far away, one thing is certain, Devin Booker has been phenomenal this year.

Booker has been averaging a sensational 27.1 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game. His productivity is up in all areas and D-Book’s impact as a player is finally reaching its desired height.

Without him, the Suns have been on a crawl. Fortunately, they have just picked up 2 wins in a row and should carry on this momentum by the time he comes back.

