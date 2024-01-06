Is Dillon Brooks Playing Tonight Against the Bucks? Injury Update on Rockets Guard Amidst His Impressive Season

The Houston Rockets suffered a humiliating 122-95 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday. They’ve won only two of their last six games, with one of the Ws coming against the struggling Detroit Pistons. A critical reason for their slump in form has been the absence of their forward Dillon Brooks. The veteran star has been missing from the lineup due to an oblique strain since the Rockets’ game against the Indiana Pacers on December 26.

Brooks had played in the Rockets’ first 28 games this season and the team exceeded expectations. They were 15-13 after those games and stood in the top eight of the Western Conference standings. However, since Brooks suffered his injury against the Pacers, the Rockets have gone 2-3 and have dropped a spot in the standings. The real question now is whether the 27-year-old will play against the loaded Milwaukee Bucks after missing five straight games.

As per latest reports, Brooks’ inclusion to the roster is likely to be ‘Game Time decision’. However, it seems unlikely that he will return in a back-to-back game against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Brooks is still recovering from his oblique strain. His defensive presence has been a big miss for Houston in recent games. The Rockets conceded 108.2 points on average in their first 28 games. However, in Brooks’ absence, they have conceded 119.2 points per game, a stark difference.

Brooks’ replacement, Jae’Sean Tate, has been underwhelming offensively. The 28-year-old has averaged only seven points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists. The Rockets need their veteran star to return to the court quickly and help them turn their form around.

Ime Udoka provides an update on Dillon Brooks’ injury

Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka recently provided a positive update on Dillon Brooks’ injury. In the pre-game press conference, he was asked for an update about the veteran star’s oblique strain. Udoka responded:

“He’s getting shots up and he’s finally starting to move a little bit more. And so, that’s the next step. Some of the movements that I talked about constrained the oblique a little bit. The catch-and-shoot is fine. It’s what he does defensively and shooting on the move and so that’s the next progression.“

Udoka’s update suggests Brooks’ recovery is progressing well. However, with his restricted movement hampering his defense, the Rockets will likely not rush him back. Following their home game against the Bucks, the Rockets will embark on a six-game road trip to the East Coast. Brooks will likely skip the game against the Miami Heat and Chicago Bulls. He could mark his return to the lineup in the game against the Detroit Pistons on January 12th.

Brooks has been critical to the Rockets’ surprisingly strong start to the season. After his exit from the Memphis Grizzlies, not many expected the veteran to land a big contract. However, the Rockets shocked everyone by signing Brooks to a four-year, $80 million contract. Before suffering the oblique injury, Brooks averaged 13.3 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 1.7 assists.

Crucially, Brooks matches up against the opponent’s best guard. He also ensures he lets them know of his presence with his pre-game ritual of staring down the opposition team during warmups. Brooks is an eccentric character but also one of the best defensive guards in the league. He’s also effective from beyond the arc and is shooting a career-high 40.8% on three-point attempts this season.

Brooks’ reputation aside, he’s undoubtedly one of the Rockets’ most important players. The team is better when he’s on the court, and the results in his absence are a testament of his importance.