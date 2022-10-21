Is Dillon Brooks Playing Tonight vs Rockets? Grizzlies Release Injury Report for Canadian Native

Oct 7, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks (24) drives to the basket as Miami Heat guard Gabe Vincent (2) defends during the first half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Post missing the season-opener against the Knicks, the Grizzlies released the injury report for guard Dillon Brooks.

Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks missed the season opener against the Knicks due to left thigh soreness, leading to John Konchar starting for the team, who accounted for a double-double comprising 12-points and 11-rebounds, with Ja Morant doing a lot of heavy lifting in this overtime thriller.

The Memphis Grizzlies began their campaign with an OT win against the Knicks, protecting their home court. Big 12 was nothing short of a highlight reel, coming up clutch and ending the night with 34-points, 9-assists, and 4-rebounds.

JALEN BRUNSON TAKES THE CHARGE ON JA MORANT 😱 Knicks-Grizzlies going to OT 🚨pic.twitter.com/IIInhF921T — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 20, 2022

Ja Morant just showing off here. GOODNESS 😂pic.twitter.com/NaF9zjE1R2 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) October 20, 2022

As the Grizzlies look to face the Rockets in their second game, fans in Memphis loom over the uncertainty of Brooks returning to the lineup.

Nonetheless, the Grizzlies would release an injury report, which may not be too pleasing for their fans.

Is Dillon Brooks playing on Friday against the Rockets?

According to the latest report, Brooks is considered doubtful against the Rockets, given his left thigh soreness. Thus in all probability, Konchar can expect to start again.

.@memgrizz status report, Oct. 21 at @HoustonRockets: DOUBTFUL

Dillon Brooks – LT Thigh Soreness OUT

Danny Green – LT Knee Surgery Recovery

Jaren Jackson Jr. – RT Foot Surgery Recovery

Ziaire Williams – RT Knee Soreness — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) October 20, 2022

There continues to be a mystery around his surgery, given the 26-year-old looked fit during the preseason.

Dillon Brooks: A budding star.

Standing at 6ft 6′, Brooks can play both ends of the floor, bringing a certain physicality to the game. The Grizzlies guard averaged 18.4 PPG, 3.2 RPG, and 2.8 APG, as injuries haunted him last season, playing mere 32-games.

Nevertheless, the Grizzlies do need the services of Brooks if they wish to have a successful campaign this year.

