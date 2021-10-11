“You don’t disrespect LeBron James like that, Dillon Brooks ”: When the Lakers star had to fire back after the Grizzlies guard flexed on the King tauntingly

During the Lakers-Grizzlies matchup, LeBron James had to teach Dillon Brooks that one doesn’t taunt the King and get away with it easily.

LeBron James is a generational talent, and arguably the greatest player in the history of the league. Talking trash or taunting a player like his calibre, is of absolutely no use for the opposition. However, several players try their luck hoping to get under LeBron’s skin and getting the better of him. One such player who tried, and obviously failed, to do so is Memphis Grizzlies guard Dillon Brooks.

Back at the start of the 2021-2022 campaign, Memphis hosted the then-defending champions at the FedEx Forum. It was a closely contested game, with players talking trash throughout the course of the battle. At one point in the second half, Brooks thought it was a good idea to taunt the 4-time MVP, and flexed on him after hitting the basket and drawing a foul.

As you may have figured by now, it terribly backfired.

LeBron James hit the ‘too small’ gesture on Dillon Brooks after the Grizzlies guard flexed on the King

A couple of plays later, James knocked down an incredibly tough fade-away on Dillion Brooks and hit the Grizzlies guard with the ‘too small’ gesture. Again, a few plays later, Bron drilled one more difficult shot with Brooks all over him, and yet again, had the ‘too small’ gesture out.

Here, have a look at it the series of plays.

And as soon as these couple plays went viral, NBA Twitter went crazy.

It was definitely because of Brooks’ taunts, that LBJ flipped his switch in that 4th quarter. The Lakers managed to grab a close 94-92 win over Memphis behind King James’ 26 points, 12 rebounds and 7 assists near triple-double. Unfortunately for Dillon Brooks, he learnt a valuable lesson the hard way – never disrespect the King.