“Give the ball to Ja Morant!”: Memphis comedian trolls Dillon Brooks for not passing the ball and costing the Grizzlies in the Playoffs

Ja Morant was amazing during the Playoffs. As such, one comedian voiced his frustrations at Dillon Brooks for not passing the ball!

In 2019, the Memphis Grizzlies drafted what is currently looking like the best player in that year’s draft. They picked superstar guard Ja Morant with the second overall pick.

The dynamic point guard from Murray State University has been an absolute bucket in Memphis. He was the key to turning the Grizzlies from a lottery team to a playoff team.

Since entering the league, Ja has averaged 21 points, four rebounds, and seven assists per game. In fact, he looks well on his way to becoming the best point guard in the league!

Ja Morant’s highlight reel this season is unreal. 🔥 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/lQY1DBmqRO — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 17, 2022

There is no denying just how great Morant is. This is why a Memphis-based comedian trolled Dillon Brooks for not passing the ball to him during the Playoffs.

Dillon Brooks got trolled for costing the Memphis Grizzlies in the Playoffs by not passing the ball to Ja Morant

The Memphis Grizzlies had a great 2021-2022 season. The team finished second in the Western Conference and made it all the way to the conference semi-finals.

Unfortunately, they would fall to the eventual champions, the Golden State Warriors after Ja Morant went down with an injury. Nevertheless, they put up a great fight.

This, however, has not stopped people from trolling the team. In fact, a Memphis-based comedian recently trolled Dillon Brooks for ‘costing’ the Grizzlies the playoffs by not passing to Morant!

Told Dillon Brooks to pass the rock 🤣 (via groveheroofficial/IG) pic.twitter.com/0X4GQ3W53K — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 26, 2022

Luckily for the comedian, Brooks took the joke in stride. However, there can be no denying that Brooks, Ja, and the rest of the Grizzlies will be aiming for the top next season.

