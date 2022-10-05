Is Donovan Mitchell Playing Tonight Vs 76ers? NBA Preseason Availability Update on All-star is an Exciting One

Donovan Mitchell’s debut for the Cleveland Cavaliers has been a much-awaited event leading up to the NBA season.

The former Jazz star was traded to Cleveland as Utah decided to break up their core following consecutive underwhelming playoff runs. The trade has pushed the young Cavaliers into a win-now mode and has sounded off much excitement in Cleveland.

Donovan Mitchell immediately becomes the best scorer on the team and elevates the Cavs’ ceiling instantly. This is arguably the most promising roster the franchise has tooled without the use of LeBron James.

With the Cavaliers taking the floor for their first preseason game tonight, the buzz surrounding the team is at a fever pitch. And the most pertinent question is of relevance to us – will we see Mitchell in Cavs colors for the first time tonight?

Is Donovan Mitchell slated to play against the Sixers tonight?

Cavaliers fans can stop holding their breath in anticipation to see Mitchell play. It happens tonight!

Donovan Mitchell is a self-declared Cavaliers fan who was even present in the audience for LeBron James’ “The Decision” saga. Mitchell has expressed his excitement to make his debut for his dream franchise.

Mitchell is all set to make his preseason debut for the Cavaliers against the Sixers. Mitchell’s mother and friends who he grew up with will be present in the audience too. A grandstand event in Cleveland indeed, this preseason.

Spida-mania is set to hit Cleveland tonight, and we are here for it.

What can be expected of Donovan Mitchell and the new-look Cavaliers?

J B Bickerstaff’s Cavaliers were the surprise package of the 2021-22 season. The young Cavs and their supersized frontcourt exceeded all expectations and ended the season over .50. A play-in loss followed after injuries took down their early momentum.

However, with youngsters Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen making All-Star leaps and Evan Mobley flashing superstar potential, there is much excitement around the Cavs. Adding Donovan Mitchell to this core has propelled the Cavaliers to instant hipster favorite status.

Donovan Mitchell is one of the most explosive scoring guards in the league. Spida has averaged 20 points or more in all his seasons in the league. Mitchell’s impact will be immediate and should take the Cavs closer to their ceiling.

With Mitchell also promising to showcase his defensive skill-set, the intrigue around the Cavs only grows. Exciting times ahead for the franchise indeed.

