Is Dorian Finney-Smith playing tonight vs Houston Rockets? Dallas Mavericks release injury report for their forward ahead of their Texas showdown against Jalen Green and Co

Will forward Dorian Finney-Smith suit up for the Dallas Mavericks alongside Luka Doncic against the Rockets after suffering a right arm injury?

Entering into the NBA season, expectations were at an all-time high for Luka Doncic and Dallas Mavericks. However, in the first few months, they were atrocious, slipping down in the Western Conference standings. But since the turn of the year, they have been one of the best teams in the league.

While most of that is due to Doncic, playing at an MVP level, it is also because of the emergence of their role players. Case in point: Dorian Finney-Smith. The 28-year-old has stepped up recently, averaging 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists since February 1, 2022. Moreover, he does while playing exceptional defense for the Mavs.

Dorian Finney-Smith deserves All-Defense talk, so I’ll start. – Defends opposing best player.

– Mavs have 6th best defensive rating.

– Mavs have #2 defense in 2022.

– 7th best NBA record.

– Defends every position.

– Elite help defender.

– Good on ball defender.

– Vocal leader. pic.twitter.com/BnFM78m6xl — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) March 9, 2022

However, recently, he suffered an arm contusion against the Knicks has been a day-to-day since. With that in mind, the question still remains, will Dorian Finney-Smith play against the Houston Rockets? Read on to find out…

Also Read: Is Cam Reddish playing tonight vs Memphis Grizzlies? New York Knicks release injury report for their young star ahead of matchup against Ja Morant and Co

Dorian Finney-Smith is ‘questionable’ against the Houston Rockets.

According to the latest Mavs injury report, Dorian Finney-Smith is questionable with a right arm contusion and remains as a game-time decision ahead of the matchup against Houston. Truth be told, it looks like there’s a high chance can miss out on the night.

Jalen Brunson (right thigh contusion) and Dorian Finney-Smith (right arm contusion) are both questionable for tomorrow night’s game in Houston. Frank Ntilikina (illness, non-Covid) is doubtful. — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 10, 2022

To make matters worse, starter Jalen Brunson is also questionable for the game. Expect the forward duo Maxi Kleber to start and to carry the load if DFS ends up sitting out. Moreover, Sterling Brown and Josh Green would all see increased roles off the bench.

The Mavs definitely will miss the services of Finney-Smith, who is their primary perimeter defender, more so against the Rockets, who have Jalen Green stepping up as of late.

Dorian Finney-Smith full speed sprinting the entire length of the court for a steal tells you all you need to know about this dude pic.twitter.com/BibwQY2X8B — Slightly Biased (@BiasedSlightly) March 6, 2022

Despite his potential absence, the Mavs enter the contest against the Rockets as clear favorites. You would expect Luka Doncic to be at his best, and destroy Houston in this Texas showdown.

Also Read: Is Caris LeVert playing tonight vs Miami Heat? Cleveland Cavaliers release foot injury update for their backup guard ahead of matchup against Jimmy Butler and Co