“Luka Doncic really had a historic month of February”: The Mavs MVP becomes the only player to average 30/10/8 on 40 3P% in a month since the three-point era

Luka Doncic put up 34.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 8.8 assists on 41.2 3P% in February making him the only player to average those numbers in a month since 1980.

The Dallas Mavericks are having a .603 winning record this season. With an impressive 38-25 record, Jason Kidd’s boys are placed 5th in the West and are merely 2 games behind the 4th seeded Utah Jazz team. Like the past few seasons, this year too, Luka Doncic has been doing a remarkable job in leading this pack.

Averaging 25.6/10.1/9.5 in the month of January, the Slovenian led the Mavs to an 11-4 record. The recently turned 23-year-old elevated his game to a whole different level in the month of February, putting up 34.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, and 8.8 assists on 41.2 3P% in the 10 games.

Not only did Doncic win the Western Conference Player of the Month honors, but he also became the only player since 1980 to average such stats.

Luka Doncic in February: 34.7 PPG

10.3 RPG

8.8. APG

41.2 3P% on 9.7 attempts He is the first player to average 30/10/8 on 40 3P% in a month since the three-point era (1980). pic.twitter.com/7yWAn5IvhI — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 3, 2022

NBA Twitter lauds Luka Doncic for having a historic month of February

As soon as the stats went viral, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

best point guard in the nba THIS YEAR — drew cook (@drewcookiii) March 3, 2022

Luka Dončić deserves MVP talk so I’ll start. – Leads Mavericks in PPG, RPG, APG.

– Mavs 31-16 w/ him, 6-9 w/o him.

– Only player averaging 27+, 9+, 8+.

– February Player of the Month.

– His second option avgs 16 PPG.

– One less win than Embiid, Giannis

– One more win than Jokić pic.twitter.com/NsncSLD2U7 — Landon Thomas (@sixfivelando) March 3, 2022

He’s officially higher than Curry in my book — Happy Kawhi Fan (@KawhisFavBurner) March 3, 2022

This is MVP Energy. Put some respect on his name. He is paddling the Greats at 25 years old. — N1D Sports (@N1DSports) March 4, 2022

We are witnessing greatness before our very eyes #MFFL https://t.co/W1zjSwmRNS — Jonathan Davila (@TheDavila_25) March 4, 2022

This guy is playing the best basketball in the world right now….@luka7doncic is unsolvable right now. pic.twitter.com/qNy0fshXiN — Chris Arnold (@MrChrisArnold) March 4, 2022

So far this season Luka has been averaging a staggering 27.8/9.2/8.8. Currently ranked 8th in the recent-most MVP ladder, Doncic will definitely rise up this list after his exceptional performance in February.