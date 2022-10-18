Is Draymond Green Playing Tonight Vs Lakers? Will the Warriors Star Suit Up for Ring Night After the Jordan Poole Altercation?

Warriors star Draymond Green missed two preseason games after he punched Jordan Poole but will he miss Ring Night?

The Golden State Warriors have a huge night ahead of them. They won the 2022 NBA Championship over four months ago and had a grand parade for the same. However, tonight is the night they immortalize their win. Tonight they hang their first championship banner at Chase Center and hand out Rings to the Champions.

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Andre Iguodala, and Draymond Green are about to get their 4th ring tonight. Kevon Looney will get his 3rd. Most of the young guys like Jordan Poole, Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, and more would get their first one.

However, for the past week or more, there was doubt about Draymond being present for the Ring Night. After his altercation with Jordan Poole, Dray took time away from the team. So the question is, will he play tonight?

Is Draymond Green playing tonight?

Draymond Green missed two preseason games after the altercation. He told us all he’d be taking time away from the team, and he did just that. However, after the second preseason game, Steve Kerr announced that Draymond would be back for the preseason finale.

Draymond suited up against the Nuggets, and it seemed like things were alright within the team. A big reason for Draymond not receiving any suspension and just a fine was because of Ring Night.

Draymond Green will rejoin the team on Thursday, Steve Kerr says. He has been fined but not suspended. Kerr says he will play in the team’s final preseason game on Friday, and will be available on opening night. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) October 12, 2022

Draymond was a key part of the Championship roster, and to not him that for the night commemorating it would not be fair. We can expect Green to show up and ball out against his buddy LeBron James.

How are things between Draymond and the Warriors?

Even though Stephen Curry is the face of the Warriors, it’s always been Draymond who has been the vocal leader. What happened with Poole really messed up the team’s spirit and chemistry, and they had to reevaluate a lot of things.

Jordan Poole and Draymond dapped each other up before the game against the Nuggets. However, things seem very business-like between the two right now. Their bond has been damaged, and it would take some time to heal.

“We’re here to win a championship.” Jordan Poole addresses the altercation with Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/MBab7Mwx9J — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) October 16, 2022

As for the rest of the team, Kevon Looney shared that Green is doing a great job at getting the camaraderie back.

Kevon Looney on how Draymond Green is handling the aftermath of the altercation: “I think Draymond’s doing a great job of getting the camaraderie back.” (via @SteinyGuru957) — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) October 17, 2022

If the Dubs have to defend their title, their chemistry has to be on point. That can only happen once the wound heals, and that will take some time.

However, with Stephen Curry, Steve Kerr, and Bob Myers around, it may happen sooner than we expect.