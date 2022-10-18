“Bay Area Don’t Claim Malika Andrews!”: Warriors’ Twitter Blasts ESPN Reporter for Picking KD and Giannis Over Stephen Curry

ESPN’s Malika Andrews has managed to get Warriors fans riled up again by making yet another controversial claim

The Golden State Warriors are less than a day away from Ring Night. After a turbulent month, the Warriors would hope that Opening Night means a new start and wiping the slate clean. The defending champions are raring to go, and are widely regarded as one of the favorites or repeat their success.

With the core of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Klay Thompson healthy, things are already better than how they were last season. The young stars, Jordan Poole and Andrew Wiggins, just received huge extensions and would be looking to prove their worth out there. James Wiseman is back, and he’s been looking incredible in the preseason games so far.

A lot of people who counted the Dubs out last year aren’t making the same mistake again. However, Malika Andrews seems like she hasn’t learned her lesson.

Also Read: “ESPN, Y’all Really Interviewed This Clown?”: Klay Thompson Questions Broadcasting Giant’s Format Post Ronnie 2K’s Appearance

Warriors’ Twitter goes after Malika Andrews for her statement

Malika Andrews was born in Oakland, California, and grew up a Warriors fan. However, it seems like her loyalties have changed over time. Recently, Richard Jefferson was talking about how Warriors are the best time, when Malika stepped in and said, “Even with Giannis on the field, even with KD?”

new season same old espn crew pic.twitter.com/QtXRg3aXDk — wherestheball97 (@wheretheball97) October 18, 2022

This didn’t sit right with the Warriors fans. They took it to Twitter to respond to Andrews.

bay area dont claim malika andrews LOL https://t.co/oK9n4FzqJG — kevsweaty (@kevsweatyy) October 18, 2022

She said kD like bro ain’t get swept in the first round 😂 https://t.co/ddiyoGhShM — I Make Church Music for Thugs (@2HeiMakesBeats) October 18, 2022

Keep em receipts cominnnnn!!! And yall realize how RJ the only bball player here and he the only one seeing facts💀 — ionevenknow CHAMPS!!! (@TimothyDylan3) October 18, 2022

Malika is so bad, that’s why I don’t watch that show. And her sister works for the warriors, yet it’s like she hates Gs — Noah Fernandes (@NoahFer39948346) October 18, 2022

Best she stopped at Giannis, the moment she said KD name Im like aite she a hater — Akiba (@AkibaXv3) October 18, 2022

Malika is so sickening. pic.twitter.com/ouZ1N5lPEg — Nicki G (@mrsniccianthony) October 18, 2022

Also Read: “Dennis Rodman is adequate, to compare him with Wilt and me is error”: Bill Russell downplayed Bulls legend’s historic rebounding run in 1990s

However, this isn’t the first time Malika’s done it, and that’s what made the whole situation worse than it is.

Andrews doubted the Warriors’ Title Chances Earlier as Well

Despite being from the Bay, Malika Andrews has never given the Warriors a fair shot. It’s almost like her loyalties changed once she moved away from the Bay. She was seen throwing shade at the Warriors’ title chances last season.

This led to her getting a lot of sh*t from Warriors fans earlier as well. Despite seeing our group win a title with squad that wasn’t even a 100%, Malika still doesn’t believe the Dubs can best the teams they already did last season.

Also Read: “Isn’t Malika Andrews From The Bay Area?”: NBA Twitter Reacts to ESPN Reporter’s Old Clip Mocking Warriors’ Title Chances

I guess we’ll just have to wait and let the time and the Dubs prove her wrong.