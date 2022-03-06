Is Fred VanVleet playing vs Cleveland Cavaliers? Toronto Raptors release injury report for their star guard ahead of matchup against Darius Garland and Co

Toronto Raptors’ latest injury report update reveals the availability of Fred VanVleet ahead of marquee clash versus Cavaliers.

When Kyle Lowry departed for the Heat this offseason, it seemed to be the end of an era, one which included a championship as well. As a result, they looked all set to hit the rebuild. However, the emergence of Fred VanVleet this season may have to change all that.

The undrafted guard is averaging 21.4 points, 6.9 assists, and 4.5 rebounds per game, and even made the All-Star team this season. Led by VanVleet, the Raptors were flaming hot at the end of January, as they won eight straight games between Jan. 29 and Feb. 10.

However, the only being issue is his recent absence, following which the Raptors have fallen off a cliff.

The #Raptors will be starting Malachi Flynn tonight vs the #Nets as Fred VanVleet is out due to a knee injury. Flynn isn’t a consistent player in the Toronto rotation so this is a huge opportunity for him to win minutes even when VanVleet is back. — Mete Makarnaci (@Metemakarnaci16) February 28, 2022

They are currently on a 2-game losing streak, as they prepare for the Eastern Conference seeding matchup against Cleveland. So, the million-dollar question that remains to be answered is, will Fred VanVleet play against the Cavaliers? Read on to find out…

Fred VanVleet has been listed as ‘questionable’ against Cavs.

According to the latest Raptors injury report, Fred VanVleet is questionable and remains a game-time decision. The 28-year-old has missed the last 4 games for Toronto, as he continues to battle a right knee injury. With starter OG Anunoby already missing out, this news will not please Raptors fans.

Malachi Flynn (hamstring strain) and Fred VanVleet (knee soreness) are both questionable for tomorrow’s game in Cleveland. — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) March 5, 2022

To make matters worse, backup point guard Malachi Flynn might also miss the contest against the Raptors. Expect the forward duo of Pascal Siakam and Scottie Barnes to carry the load while the All-Star guard continues to sit out with his injury.

Malachi Flynn has been added to the Raptors’ injury report with a left hamstring strain. He and VanVleet are questionable for tomorrow’s game in Cleveland. Anunoby and Wilson are out. — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) March 5, 2022

The Raptors definitely will miss the services of Fred VanVleet, who is their leading scorer, especially against fellow playoff contenders Cavs, who is led by rising superstar Darius Garland.

Toronto enters the contest as slight underdogs against Cleveland, who are flying high this season. However, you wouldn’t put it past Pascal Siakam to single-handedly will the Raps to a victory.

