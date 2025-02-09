Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Today vs Sixers? Bucks Injury Report (Feb 9th)

Feb 7, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) on the sideline against the Atlanta Hawks in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

As the Milwaukee Bucks prepare to host the Philadelphia 76ers, their latest injury report provides an insight into the potential lineup they will field on Sunday. Notably, Giannis Antetokounmpo will not be suiting up at Fiserv Forum as he remains out on the Bucks’ latest injury report.

His designation hasn’t been updated over the past four games and the Bucks have fallen to a 1-3 record in his absence. Giannis missed the game against OKC due to an injury to his right knee. However, he is now ruled out for Sunday’s game as well due to tightness in his left calf.

It’s unclear how severe the injury is, or exactly when he incurred it, but the Bucks are preparing for a fourth straight game without their two-time MVP. During his last appearance, Antetokounmpo stuffed the stat sheet with 30 points, 11 rebounds and 7 assists in a 117-132 loss against Memphis.

Since the two-way forward has gone down with injury, much of the team’s offense has been shouldered by Damian Lillard. The nine-time All-Star has tallied back-to-back 20-point double doubles in his last two appearances, helping Milwaukee break their three-game losing skid on Wednesday.

“Just a late scratch,” Doc Rivers said about Giannis’ absence following the win over Charlotte. “I don’t think it is [a serious issue].”

The Bucks do boast a deep frontcourt too, as Bobby Portis has averaged 24.5 points, 16 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 2 blocks over the last two games. Portis is certainly capable of covering up the holes on the offensive end, but the Bucks’ defense has struggled without Antetokounmpo in the lineup.

However, with Giannis racking up DNPs over a seemingly small injury, Cream City fans can’t help but remember how their season was shut down over a similar concern last year. Following a dominant showing throughout 2023-24, Giannis injured his calf in April and missed the entirety of the postseason.

Their head coach has suggested that there isn’t any cause for concern this time around, and hopefully, the Bucks can avoid a repeat of that outcome by resting their franchise superstar ahead of All-Star Weekend. Thankfully for Milwaukee, who are 3-6 over their last 9, the 76ers too will be short-handed on Sunday.

Joel Embiid remains questionable for the Philadelphia side with Guerschon Yabusele also listed on the injury report with a right knee concern. The Bucks have been on a winning streak against the Sixers since March, 2023, and they will look to continue that run when the game kicks off at 2:00 pm EST.