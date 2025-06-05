“Why Should They Get Away”: Stephen A. Smith Disagrees With Shaquille O’Neal’s Message for Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo has the power to alter the trajectory of the NBA this offseason. New levels of uncertainty surround the Milwaukee Bucks star’s future following numerous postseason disappointments. Shaquille O’Neal and Stephen A. Smith have voiced differing opinions of whether the two-time MVP should leave or stay.

Advertisement

Unlike other stars who decide to leave small markets, Antetokounmpo has accomplished the hard part. He already has an NBA championship under his belt from the Bucks’ 2021 title run. If he were to never win another ring again, he would still avoid becoming the focal point of ring culture conversation.

Regardless, Giannis is a fierce competitor, which his desire to win reflects. O’Neal recognizes that, which is why he offered some words of wisdom about potentially leaving the Bucks, specifically in favor of a big market franchise.

“You go to L.A., that’s 50% of your contract goes to taxes,” O’Neal said on the Good Word with Goodall podcast. “More pressure, more articles, and more stress … Social media is the market now.”

O’Neal’s words aren’t coming from an outsider’s point of view. He’s lived through it. He went from a small market with the Orlando Magic to one of the biggest markets with the Los Angeles Lakers. Shaq says the change was necessary for him, but Giannis has already reached superstar status without such upheaval.

Smith agreed somewhat but felt that the situation depends on the player. “[Market size] matters to certain stars, no question about it, not every star,” Smith said on ESPN’s First Take. “Certain stars are transcendent … Giannis is transcendent.”

Stephen A. then pushed his point. “Some of the greats look to point to themselves and what they did in the market that they did it in,” he said. “The microscopic eye that was placed upon them, the pressure that came with it … They’ll tell you, ‘Don’t forget the environment I had to come to every day.'”

At that point, Smith looked right to O’Neal. “Shaq was one of those people,” Smith pointed out. “It wasn’t just about him doing what he did in Orlando before, and then LA. It was the expectations … It elevated once he got to Los Angeles.”

The 7-foot-1 big man had to endure enormous amounts of pressure to deliver during his tenure with the Lakers. The storied franchise had a rich history of dominant big men. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Wilt Chamberlain and George Mikan all delivered championships.

For O’Neal to stack up alongside them, he had to win a title as well. He went on to lead the Lakers to three consecutive championships, which no other team has done since. Shaq stepped up to the mantle, which is why Smith doesn’t understand why the goal post has suddenly shifted.

“Y’all were the ones in our ear telling us, ‘Yo man, we had to deal with it.’ Why should they get away with having to deal with it?” Smith proclaimed.

Pressure doesn’t just break players; it also is what creates diamonds. Smith has faith that Antetokounmpo is of that special breed of players who can shine bright in a big market. But we will never know if he never suits up for one.