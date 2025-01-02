Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight (Jan 2nd)? Bucks Superstar Injury Report Ahead Of Nets Matchup

The Milwaukee Bucks have had an underwhelming run after they won the NBA Cup defeating the Oklahoma City Thunder. To make matters worse, their star player Giannis Antetokounmpo had to sit out games due to a non-COVID illness. Giannis joined his team for their last contest when they took on the Pacers on the road.

The 30-year-old is featured on the injury report yet again. The Bucks are slated to play the Brooklyn Nets tonight. So, will Giannis lace up for his team tonight?

Giannis is listed as Probable on the latest injury report due to ‘Right Patella; Tendinopathy.’ Khris Middleton is also ‘Probable’ for the next game due to ‘Bilateral Ankle; Surgery’ whereas AJ Green is ‘Questionable’ because of ‘Lumbar; Contusion.’ The Bucks superstar’s situation doesn’t seem to be a major point of concern.

In his 10 days of absence, Giannis missed four consecutive games. The Milwaukee franchise snapped their win streak and lost two of the four games. Before the game against the Pacers, Giannis was not at his 100%. However, coach Doc Rivers said that everyone, including Giannis, who is not ‘Out’ will play the next game.

The two-time MVP came back with a ban, helping his team cut a 19-point deficit and win the game 120-112. Giannis dropped 30 points with 12 rebounds and five assists. After the win, Giannis praised his coach for keeping the team in the right spirit throughout.

He said, “When a coach says that and then you start fighting and then you see it goes from 19 to 15, then it goes to 11, then it goes to seven like it keeps giving you that dopamine hit and you’re like OK, fight a little bit more, fight a little bit more and all of a sudden you look up and you’re (in) a tie game. Now when you’re there you’re like, we should just win the game.”

So, Giannis will most likely lace up for the home fans tonight. Another win here will give them a lead over the Miami Heat as the two teams are currently tied with 17 wins and 14 losses.