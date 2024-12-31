mobile app bar

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Pacers? Bucks Injury Report(31st December)

Raahib Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Pacers? Bucks Injury Report(31st December)

Dec 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks have been going through a bit of a rough patch ever since they won the NBA Cup. They’ve played five games since the win in Vegas, losing three of them. One of the reasons behind the inconsistency is the absence of Giannis Anteteokounmpo. The 30-year-old has been out of the last three games.

As the Bucks head to Indiana tonight, the fans anxiously await to know whether the star will return from his absence. Unfortunately, Giannis is still on the Bucks’ injury report and is listed as Questionable for the contest with a non-COVID illness.

However, Antetokounmpo was seen practicing with the team on Monday, which sounds like good news. Bucks HC Doc Rivers expects Giannis to play in the contest tonight without any restrictions.

At the same time, there are five other players on the injury report as well. Khris Middleton and AJ Green are probable for the contest tonight, whereas AJ Johnson, Chris Livingston, and Tyler Smith will be out.

The Bucks and the Pacers have emerged as a must-watch contest over the last few years. One would expect the same amount of intensity tonight as the two teams match up for the 2nd out of their four contests this year.

About the author

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Raahib Singh is an NBA Journalist and Content Strategist at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him towards TSR. He started playing basketball at 14 and has been following the NBA since 2013. His entry into the basketball world perfectly coincided with Stephen Curry putting the league on notice. Having followed the league for a long time, he decided to use his knowledge to become a sportswriter with The SportsRush in 2020. Raahib loves to put up some shots in his spare time, watch Cricket, Formula 1, and/or read a nice thriller.

Share this article

Don’t miss these