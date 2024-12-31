Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Pacers? Bucks Injury Report(31st December)

Dec 20, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) drives to the basket against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Milwaukee Bucks have been going through a bit of a rough patch ever since they won the NBA Cup. They’ve played five games since the win in Vegas, losing three of them. One of the reasons behind the inconsistency is the absence of Giannis Anteteokounmpo. The 30-year-old has been out of the last three games.

As the Bucks head to Indiana tonight, the fans anxiously await to know whether the star will return from his absence. Unfortunately, Giannis is still on the Bucks’ injury report and is listed as Questionable for the contest with a non-COVID illness.

However, Antetokounmpo was seen practicing with the team on Monday, which sounds like good news. Bucks HC Doc Rivers expects Giannis to play in the contest tonight without any restrictions.

At the same time, there are five other players on the injury report as well. Khris Middleton and AJ Green are probable for the contest tonight, whereas AJ Johnson, Chris Livingston, and Tyler Smith will be out.

The Bucks and the Pacers have emerged as a must-watch contest over the last few years. One would expect the same amount of intensity tonight as the two teams match up for the 2nd out of their four contests this year.