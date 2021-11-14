Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight vs Atlanta Hawks? Milwaukee Bucks release injury report for Greek Freak ahead of game vs Trae Young and co

Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed probable for Milwaukee Bucks’ first game against Atlanta Hawks after the eastern conference finals last season.

The defending champions, Milwaukee Bucks, are having a rough start to the season. A lot of it has to do with the fact that the Bucks are missing two of their starters. They currently have a 6-7 record, standing 11th in the eastern conference. To add to the wounds, Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the game against Boston Celtics Friday night due to an ankle sprain.

The Bucks were 3 starters down, however, they pushed it to OT but ultimately lost to the Celtics. This is the first game the Greek Freak missed this season and hopefully the last until Milwaukee climbs up the ladder in the east. He is listed probable for the game against Atlanta Hawks on Sunday.

For tomorrow night’s game in Atlanta, Donte DiVincenzo, Brook Lopez and Khris Middleton are all listed as OUT. Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable with a right ankle sprain and George Hill is listed as probable with back soreness. — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) November 13, 2021

Milwaukee will face Atlanta down 3 starters again with Khris Middleton caught up in health and safety protocols, Brook Lopez out with a back injury while DiVincenzo is yet to make his season debut. Along with Giannis, George Hill is listed probable as well.

Can Giannis Antetokounmpo ensure a win against struggling Atlanta Hawks?

Milwaukee Bucks are facing Atlanta Hawks for the first time after the conference finals last season. Trae Young and co have been on a 6-game losing streak and things don’t seem to be getting better for them. They came as a surprise in the playoffs last season but that intensity did not translate to the 2021-22 season.

It will be interesting to see if the Finals MVP is capable of taking advantage of whatever has plagued the Hawks. Atlanta has its fair share of injuries listed for the night as well. De’Andre Hunter is ruled out with a wrist injury while Bogdan Bogdanovic is on Day-to-Day status.

Atlanta Hawks have one of the worst defences in the league this season. While the offensive rating differential is not that wide between the two teams. Despite 3 starters down, Milwaukee Bucks are very well capable of ensuring a win tonight.

Giannis is averaging 26.6 points, 6 assists and 11.8 rebounds a game yet Bucks struggling. They had a relatively tough schedule so far but it changes in the coming weeks. Once Khris Middleton is back they can secure easy wins over struggling teams.

