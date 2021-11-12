“Will John Wall play this season?”: NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski analyzes the five-time All-Star’s situation in Houston

ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski shares an update regarding John Wall playing this season. Wojnarowski adds the Wall has shown no signs of compromising on his expensive contract.

The Washington Wizards for a number of years were relevant because of two players – John Wall and Bradley Beal. While one of them is now a superstar, who is leading his team from the back, the other is not likely to play all season, despite being healthy. John Wall has a serious injury history, causing him to miss almost two full calendar seasons prior to his move to the Houston Rockets.

He returned with a more than decent output, starting 40 games, scoring 20-points, and assisting 7 per game. But then he got injured again and hasn’t played a game since. With the Rockets now in a rebuild mode, it might not be a good decision to have such a heavy contract in their books. While the Rockets want to move him, there are no suitors who want to have a 45+ million contract, while there is no guarantee about his fitness.

Fans have called out this situation with John Wall to be similar to the Ben Simmons saga

The Washington Wizards did a sign and trade on John Wall, with a 4 year 171 million dollar contract to the Houston Rockets. The deal saw John Wall and Russell Westbrook swap uniforms, and in the long run, it looks like the Wizards won this trade. They have since moved Westbrook to the Lakers, getting Kyle Kuzma, KCP, and Montrezl Harrell in return.

With no sign of an agreement of a buyout – Wall wants his money, and the Rockets do not want to play him because they want to tank, likely, a healthy John Wall does not play. This may be similar on paper to the Ben Simmons situation but isn’t at all. While both the players and the team decided that he on the court is not what is needed, Ben Simmons has been asked to play but he refuses to do so.

How is this not the team version of what ben Simmons is doing? And why is the league cool with this???? https://t.co/8TRhN7Yjlf — Wosny Lambre (@BigWos) November 11, 2021

As a player, John Wall is up there with the best of the point guards out there, but with a body so prone to injury and a contract that does more harm than good to a team, it is very tough to move him across. A sad situation, but something that hopefully gets resolved soon.