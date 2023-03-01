Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Magic? Bucks Release 2x MVP’s Availability Update

The Milwaukee Bucks are on a 15-game winning streak. Their fortunes turned when Giannis Antetokounmpo returned in January after a 5-game absence. Since, Milwaukee hasn’t lost a single game. Their dominance has only been accentuated by Giannis’s monstrous shows. The 7ft superstar forward is on a mission and is clearly to make a case for his third MVP accolade.

The last few seasons, though brilliant for Antetokounmpo, have also managed to chip away at his health and body. He has already missed 12 games this season, which means one more absence will keep him from appearing in 70 games for the fourth straight season. Granted the 19-20 and 20-21 seasons were shorter but the last two seasons have followed the traditional 82-game format.

Having hurt his right leg, Giannis Antetokounmpo missed the game against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday. However, he returned to the Bucks’ active roster against the Nets and is expected to suit up again on Wednesday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo will play on Wednesday

Antetokounmpo will certainly dress up against the Orlando Magic on Wednesday. He did not report any discomfort or issue after his return to the court against the Nets. The Bucks, in fact, rallied behind the Greek Freak’s 33-point and 15-rebound outing for their 15th win. The Bucks also officially overtook the Celtics as the team with the best record in the entire league.

Heading into Wednesday, Mike Budenholzer will rely on Giannis Antetokounmpo to govern the court on both ends. His ability as a rebounder not only provides the team to shoot fearlessly but also capitalize on missed shots by other teams.

Orlando doesn’t have anyone capable of guarding Giannis Antetokounmpo. He is an unstoppable threat. The only thing Orlando can do is hope their defense can at least keep Giannis under 20 points and box him out to keep him from grabbing enough rebounds.

Antetokounmpo’s stats this season

Giannis is currently averaging 31.3 points per game on 53.9% field goal efficiency. And although his three-point shooting percentage is the lowest in his career (27.3), he is making more field goals than ever before. Moreover, the 2-time MVP is also averaging 12.3 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game.

