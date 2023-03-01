Stephen Curry Remains Mesmerized By Jonathan Kuminga as He Posts on IG After Incredible Warriors Turnaround vs Blazers

After what seems like far too long, the Golden State Warriors have finally started to find their footing without Stephen Curry. Last season, this would’ve been just a simple fact. After all, any and every contending team needs players that can put away teams even when their star is missing.

And against the Blazers, that is exactly what Klay Thompson and the Warriors did. Of course, when the team was down by 23 in the first half, many thought it was game over already. But then, the Warriors had one of their infamous 3rd quarter displays. And in the end, they won by 18.

During that run, multiple players came up with very impressive showings, including Jonathan Kuminga. And perhaps his most memorable moment was this emphatic throw-down at the end of the third.

It was a moment that fans will have a hard time forgetting. And apparently, that applies to Stephen Curry too, judging by his activity on Instagram.

Stephen Curry posts a famous meme alongside Jonathan Kuminga’s poster on Instagram

Stephen Curry has been known to hype up his opponents after incredible displays of athleticism. Last season, it was Andrew Wiggins against Karl-Anthony Towns. And now, it is one of the Warriors’ youngest, Jonathan Kuminga.

It’s hard not to see why he chose the young man to hype up. After all, not only is he ascending, but he also has athleticism in spades. And identifying all of that, Curry put out this post on Instagram.

Absolutely hilarious, but not untrue. Along with Jonathan Kuminga’s amazing highlight, perhaps Stephen Curry’s hyping-up strategies need to be shown some love as well. After all, just how brilliant he is with his methods did not start here.

How did Stephen Curry hype up Andrew Wiggins?

In a game against the Timberwolves last season, Andrew Wiggins threw down this incredible dunk. And as you can probably remember, it had Stephen Curry beyond hyped up.

Along with that poster, Wiggins had a very good game that day. So, Curry came up with a little strategy to keep him at that level. And suffice it to say, it is hilarious, yet brilliant at the same time.

Clearly, the method worked, especially when it mattered most. Behind Steph, Andrew Wiggins was arguably the Warriors’ best player throughout their championship run. And because of that, the Dubs’ dynasty was able to win their 4th ring. And they will be hoping they can bring out something similar from Jonathan Kuminga for their 5th.

