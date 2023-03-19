HomeSearch

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Raptors? Bucks Release Injury Report for 2x MVP

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 19/03/2023

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Raptors? Bucks Release Injury Report for 2x MVP

Mar 16, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before game against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks are on cruise control at the moment. With an effervescent team, they are getting their chemistry together. But is it a formula that can get them the championship? Moreover, is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight? 

The Greek Freak has been the man of the moment. With championships aspirations riding high on the Bucks, he has galvanized the side to believe in themselves. The result is a mammoth 21-4 in their last 25. A record that is putting the league on notice. 

They are contenders and may continue to field a strong team to build their strengths. But will they feature Giannis Antetokounmpo in the lineup tonight?

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs the Toronto Raptors? Milwaukee Bucks Release injury report for 2x MVP ahead of the road game

Per the latest injury report, Giannis Antetokounmpo is NOT listed on the sheet.

He will likely feature as the Bucks remain without Jae Crowder and Brook Lopez will likely miss out too. Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis would likely feature as well. The former is slowly getting back to good form and will be key to the Bucks’ championship aspirations.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s stats during the 2022-23 NBA Season

Throughout the season Giannis has been in great form. Even with occasional slumps, he has continued to dominate on both ends of the floor. He has recorded multiple 50-point games this season and even had a career-high 55 in one game.

For many, he is the undisputed best player in the league. And while his MVP campaign might not be going as well as he would have hoped it would, he is still putting numbers.

Giannis is averaging 31.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. In any other season, these would be MVP numbers, however, this one is unlike any other.

Nonetheless, his sights are set on the championship. We do think the Bucks might be the favorites.

Share this article
About the author
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. His interest in NBA started with the ascendancy of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2016-17 season. Since then, Jeet has managed to coalesce his knowledge of the game and his writing to create pieces that are reflective of the current state of the league. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Read more from Jeet Pukhrambam