Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs Raptors? Bucks Release Injury Report for 2x MVP

Mar 16, 2023; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) warms up before game against the Indiana Pacers at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

The Milwaukee Bucks are on cruise control at the moment. With an effervescent team, they are getting their chemistry together. But is it a formula that can get them the championship? Moreover, is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight?

The Greek Freak has been the man of the moment. With championships aspirations riding high on the Bucks, he has galvanized the side to believe in themselves. The result is a mammoth 21-4 in their last 25. A record that is putting the league on notice.

They are contenders and may continue to field a strong team to build their strengths. But will they feature Giannis Antetokounmpo in the lineup tonight?

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight vs the Toronto Raptors? Milwaukee Bucks Release injury report for 2x MVP ahead of the road game

Per the latest injury report, Giannis Antetokounmpo is NOT listed on the sheet.

The Bucks have submitted their injury report for Sunday’s game vs. Toronto. OUT:

Thanasis Antetokounmpo (not with team)

Jae Crowder (left calf soreness)

Goran Dragic (left knee soreness) Probable:

Grayson Allen (right plantar fascia soreness)

Brook Lopez (left ankle soreness) — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) March 18, 2023

He will likely feature as the Bucks remain without Jae Crowder and Brook Lopez will likely miss out too. Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis would likely feature as well. The former is slowly getting back to good form and will be key to the Bucks’ championship aspirations.

Giannis Antetokounmpo’s stats during the 2022-23 NBA Season

Throughout the season Giannis has been in great form. Even with occasional slumps, he has continued to dominate on both ends of the floor. He has recorded multiple 50-point games this season and even had a career-high 55 in one game.

For many, he is the undisputed best player in the league. And while his MVP campaign might not be going as well as he would have hoped it would, he is still putting numbers.

Giannis is averaging 31.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game. In any other season, these would be MVP numbers, however, this one is unlike any other.

Nonetheless, his sights are set on the championship. We do think the Bucks might be the favorites.