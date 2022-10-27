Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Heat? Warriors Release Injury Report for Reigning Finals MVP

Oct 25, 2022; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) against the Phoenix Suns in the first half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry and the Warriors have a leak on their defense. Can they plug it before facing a potent Miami Heat team?

The Warriors were walloped by the Phoenix Suns in the last game out. This time they have had a day off and will look to get back to winning ways by facing the Miami Heat.

Stephen Curry has been in good form. However, he will need the rest of the team to contribute to the offense and to make plays on the defensive end.

So will the talisman feature in the outing against the Heat?

Golden State Warriors release injury report for the game against Miami Heat

Golden State Warriors’ latest injury report remains the same. Donte DiVincenzo and Andre Iguodala are both out against the heat.

Donte DiVincenzo and Andre Iguodala remain out for the Warriors against the Heat tomorrow. Everyone else available. Miami plays tonight in Portland. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 27, 2022

The rest of the team, including Curry, will feature against Miami. But how will they fare?

How will Stephen Curry and the Warriors fare against the Miami Heat?

This a tough question to answer. Consider the fact that the Warriors have conceded an average of 124.75 points per game. That is remarkably different from what they used to concede just last year.

Mike Brown’s departure has heavily affected the Warriors’ defensive systems and it could be on show once again vs the Heat.

While Stephen Curry will be at his fiery best, it is tough to expect a win. But the Bay Area faithful will pin their hopes on the Splash brothers.

