LeBron James Labels Luka Doncic “Generational”, Anticipates Many More Game-Winner After Clutch Shot vs. Nuggets

The Los Angeles Lakers just about got the better of the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, proving that in crunch time, they have the ability to deliver. Luka Doncic was the one to fire the final shot, and post-game, LeBron James could only echo what the whole of the purple and gold army was feeling.

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In regulation, it was Austin Reaves’ heroics — missing a free throw on purpose, grabbing the rebound himself, and hitting the shot — that got the Lakers to overtime. Then, Doncic took over. He hit a big shot in the clutch that allowed the Lakers the edge Denver 127-125.

It’s been a little over a year since Doncic joined the Lakers, and he’s transformed them. A 41 year old LeBron does not have to worry about carrying the team anymore, and he can just play a supportive role, awing over the generational talent that Doncic is.

“Just a big-time shot by a f**ing generational player,” James said after the game. “We wanted the last shot. We wanted to put the ball in our guy’s hands. So, it’s going to be just the first of many game winners like that for him and in a Lakers uniform.”

“Just a big-time shot by a f—ing generational player. … We wanted the last shot. We wanted to put the ball in our guy’s hands. So, it’s going to be just the first of many game winners like that for him and in a Lakers uniform.” – LeBron James on Luka Doncic’s game winner pic.twitter.com/UhTsEIovS6 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 15, 2026

Doncic, for the Dallas Mavericks, had multiple iconic game winners, including one against the Clippers in the 2020 playoffs that got a double bang by Mike Breen.

The only Mike Breen DOUBLE “BANG!” calls in NBA history are: • Steph Curry, 2016 vs. OKC

• Luka Doncic, 2020 vs. LAC pic.twitter.com/wuww5KT0V8 — J.E. Skeets (@jeskeets) August 23, 2020

But for Lakers, this was his first. He scored 30 points on the night, which was two less than Reaves, the Lakers’ top scorer. But in the dying embers of the game, everyone on the team wanted the Slovenian to control the ball.

The Lakers are now firmly in third with a 42-25 record, where as the Nuggets continue to tumble. They’re perilously close to missing out on an automatic playoff spot, with the Phoenix Suns just a couple of games behind. It would be disastrous for the league, and MVP hopeful Nikola Jokic if that happens.