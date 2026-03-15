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LeBron James Labels Luka Doncic “Generational”, Anticipates Many More Game-Winner After Clutch Shot vs. Nuggets

Somin Bhattacharjee
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Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and guard Luka Doncic (77) in the first quarter against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena

The Los Angeles Lakers just about got the better of the Denver Nuggets on Saturday, proving that in crunch time, they have the ability to deliver. Luka Doncic was the one to fire the final shot, and post-game, LeBron James could only echo what the whole of the purple and gold army was feeling.

In regulation, it was Austin Reaves’ heroics — missing a free throw on purpose, grabbing the rebound himself, and hitting the shot — that got the Lakers to overtime. Then, Doncic took over. He hit a big shot in the clutch that allowed the Lakers the edge Denver 127-125.

It’s been a little over a year since Doncic joined the Lakers, and he’s transformed them. A 41 year old LeBron does not have to worry about carrying the team anymore, and he can just play a supportive role, awing over the generational talent that Doncic is.

“Just a big-time shot by a f**ing  generational player,” James said after the game. “We wanted the last shot. We wanted to put the ball in our guy’s hands. So, it’s going to be just the first of many game winners like that for him and in a Lakers uniform.”

Doncic, for the Dallas Mavericks, had multiple iconic game winners, including one against the Clippers in the 2020 playoffs that got a double bang by Mike Breen.

But for Lakers, this was his first. He scored 30 points on the night, which was two less than Reaves, the Lakers’ top scorer. But in the dying embers of the game, everyone on the team wanted the Slovenian to control the ball.

The Lakers are now firmly in third with a 42-25 record, where as the Nuggets continue to tumble. They’re perilously close to missing out on an automatic playoff spot, with the Phoenix Suns just a couple of games behind. It would be disastrous for the league, and MVP hopeful Nikola Jokic if that happens.

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

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Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

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