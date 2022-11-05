Is Giannis Antetokounmpo Playing Tonight Vs Thunder? Bucks Issue Availability Report for 2021 NBA Champion

Nov 2, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) celebrates with forward Jordan Nwora (13) after scoring a basket in the third quarter against the Detroit Pistons at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Giannis Antetokounmpo has been on a tear this season so far. The Greek Freak has started the season off leading the Bucks to a franchise-best 8-0 record. Last night they took down the Minnesota Timberwolves 115-102 in order to secure their 8th win of the season.

Giannis recorded a triple-double tonight, scoring 26 points, grabbing 14 rebounds, and dishing 11 assists.

The only undefeated team in the NBA is still undefeated. The Bucks are 8-0 for the first time in franchise history. Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded his 30th career triple-double in Friday night’s win over Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/Nmd2SmnXtX — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) November 5, 2022

So far this season, Giannis has been averaging 32.6 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 5.8 assists. These stats and the impressive start have put Antetokounmpo at the top of the MVP rankings.

As the Thunder come to town, fans wonder whether Giannis will play the second night of a back-to-back or whether he will sit this one out.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight?

The Milwaukee Bucks are still waiting to get their All-Star Khris Middleton back. He’s been out since the playoffs and is expected to be out till November 14 at least. At the same time, they are also missing other players such as Pat Connaughton and Joe Ingles.

In the injury report updated by the team, there is no mention of Giannis so far. This means Giannis Antetokounmpo will play tonight.

With Giannis on the court, the Bucks would like to build on their excellent start to the season and try to extend their streak to as long as they can.

