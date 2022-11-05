Spencer Dinwiddie Accuses Controversial NBA Official Tony Brothers of Calling him a ‘b*tch a** motherf**ker’ During Game Against Raptors

Protecting their home court, the Dallas Mavericks extended their winning to 3-games post the victory over the visiting Raptors. As expected, Luka Magic was on display again, notching his 8th consecutive 30-point game since the start of the season and joining the likes of Wilt Chamberlain in doing so.

.@luka7doncic has now joined Wilt Chamberlain as the only players in @NBA history to score 30+ points in 8 or more consecutive games to begin a season. Unreal. #MFFL pic.twitter.com/sdNDMQnVf9 — Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) November 5, 2022

Nonetheless, the Wonder Boy from Slovenia did get help from his teammates, especially Spencer Dinwiddie, who scored 21-points on 47% shooting from the field. However, the former Nets guard created more noise post-game in a controversial accusation against veteran official Tony Brothers.

Addressing the media post-game, Dinwiddie revealed being called ‘bit** a** motherf*****’ by Brothers. The 58-year-old continues to live up to his villain tag, given his controversial calls over the years. The below 2020 report is evidence of this claim.

Reddit analysis: Tony Brothers, Scott Foster are most talked-about NBA refs. https://t.co/ORMIuaotHr pic.twitter.com/mZSUkcXgpL — theScore (@theScore) March 26, 2020

Luka Doncic just picked up his 16th technical foul of the season 😳 The Mavs have one game left, are one game back of the Warriors for the 3rd seed, own the season-series tiebreaker against them.pic.twitter.com/Cvt8LGskIV — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 9, 2022

During the last season, Brothers had called a controversial technical on Luka, which resulted in him missing the season finale as it was the Mavericks guard’s 16th T.

Recently, Brothers found himself once again entangled in a controversy with another Mavericks player, with it being Luka’s teammate Dinwiddie.

Spencer Dinwiddie makes a wild accusation against the official Tony Brothers.

As the Mavericks celebrated their 3rd consecutive win, Dinwiddie brought to light an unfortunate incident that occurred in the game against the Raptors.

Addressing the situation in the clip below, the 6ft 5″ guard said,

“Not only would I like my money back, but I would like to not be called a ‘b*tch a** motherf*cker’ to my teammates.”

Spencer Dinwiddie alleges that NBA official Tony Brothers referred to Dinwiddie as a “b—h ass motherf–ker” after a technical foul 😳 (via @NickVanExit)pic.twitter.com/xtOekrhjsc — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 5, 2022

When asked about the incident, Mavericks coach Jason Kidd had the following to say.

“I have to talk Spencer and mean look at Tony and what he’s done in this league as a referee well-liked and also one of the best that we have, so I’m gonna see what happened here and talk to Spencer.”

“I’m going to see what happened here…talk to Spencer and find out exactly what happened.” Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd addresses the alleged confrontation that occurred tonight between Spencer Dinwiddie and referee Tony Brothers. pic.twitter.com/05cfbmuKPy — Bally Sports Southwest (@BallySportsSW) November 5, 2022

Tony Brothers background.

Brothers has been in the league since the 1994-95 season, the veteran official graduated from Old Dominion University. According to NBRA,

Tony Brothers has officiated 1,626 regular-season games in 28 seasons as an NBA staff official. He has also refereed 174 playoff games, including 15 NBA Finals games. Brothers’ assignments have also included the 1999 McDonald’s Championship in Italy and the 2008 China Games.

