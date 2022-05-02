“Is Giannis the best in the NBA? I’m not going there!”: Stephen A Smith comes up with evasive response when asked about Bucks star’s place in NBA hierarchy

Stephen A Smith reveals his true thoughts on if Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is among the best in the NBA right now

Giannis Antetokounmpo is one of the only players in the modern NBA who’d continue to flourish, even if there was a complete and utter lack of a jumpshot. And yet, even that is a weakness the man is starting to whittle away at.

Even in the toughest of playoff games, the Greek Freak not only has a habit of showing up, he has a habit of rising far above to lead his team to victory. And if you ask us, that is something that the best in the NBA are expected to do.

But what about the best? Is Giannis there already? Or is he still some distance away from it?

Well, according to some fans, the answer is resoundingly the prior. However, for one, Stephen A Smith, apparently, it is a topic that is far too controversial to even talk about.

Confused, aren’t you? Allow us to explain what’s going on here.

Also Read: ‘LeBron James is on his couch munchin Ruffles’: Skip Bayless launches another dig at Lakers star for missing the playoffs

Stephen A Smith refuses to comment on if Giannis Antetokounmpo is the best in the NBA right now

When it comes to controversy, there are not too many more willing than one Stephen A Smith.

This man has made a living out of making some of the hottest takes in the history of making hot takes. And so, as you’d expect, making a statement that will inevitably incense billions of people feels like a cozy home to him now.

Even with all this being said, though, it seems that one topic is just too hot for the man.

Take a look at the tweet below.

Is Giannis Antetokounmpo the best player in basketball? Stephen A Smith: “I’m not going there” 😬 pic.twitter.com/gT2nOctcqI — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 1, 2022

We won’t lie. We certainly believe that there is at least an argument present for Giannis Antetokounmpo being the best in the NBA right now. So, any answer given to this question probably wouldn’t be too far from the truth.

Of course, given how divisive the Bucks star is, any answer you give, there is a chance of attracting some serious hate as well. So, all-in-all, we understand why even the Stephen A Smith isn’t exactly the most ready man in the universe to answer this question.

Also Read: “Getting to see Kobe Bryant’s numbers, inspire me!”: Kent Bazemore reveals his reason for staying with LeBron James and Lakers despite abysmal season