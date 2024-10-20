“Is He Not a Young Jimmy Butler?”: Gilbert Arenas Proposes Jonathan Kuminga for Sign-and-Trade Candidate With Heat Star

Basketball fans were in for a major shock when they heard of the Golden State Warriors’ pursuit of Miami Heat superstar Jimmy Butler through NBA insider Sam Amick last month. The window to acquire Butler opened up for the Warriors during the offseason when he and the Miami Heat couldn’t agree to an extension. Thus, Butler will most likely explore free agency during the next offseason and seek a big extension from a different franchise.

On Gil’s Arena, host Josiah Johnson addressed the Jimmy Butler to Warriors rumors and asked if the trade would impact the Warriors’ chances in the loaded Western Conference positively.

Rashad McCants responded that if the Warriors want to acquire Butler, then they’d have to involve 22-year-old Jonathan Kuminga in a potential sign-and-trade.

In fact, Kuminga’s two-way skillset reminds McCants of a young Jimmy Butler. Gilbert Arenas agreed that Kuminga could play a part in the sign-and-trade deal to bring Butler into the Bay Arena. When asked if Butler would move the needle for the Warriors, McCants reacted,

“Jimmy for Kuminga? Is he not a young Jimmy Butler, Kuminga?”

Both Butler and Kuminga are 6’7” wings who play hard on both ends of the floor. Like Butler, Kuminga wasn’t an elite offensive player in his first two years, but he increased his scoring average to 16.1 points per game, compared to 9.9 PPG in the 2022-23 season.

The Heat superstar also took a major leap during his third year in the league, when his scoring tally jumped from 8.6 PPG to 13.1 PPG. Since his fourth year, he has been a legitimate 20+ points per game threat, and Kuminga has shown a similar progression.

During the 2024-25 season, Jimmy Butler will enter the last year of his 3-year, $146 million extension with the Heat. He’d want a similar extension to round off the last few years of his career.

On the other hand, Kuminga is seeking a five-year, $224 million contract after a breakout season. The Warriors’ bloated luxury tax bill held them back from offering him such an extension during the offseason. Thus, both Kuminga and Butler find themselves in similar situations.

Will the Warriors latch on to Jonathan Kuminga?

Jonathan Kuminga was a major catalyst in helping the Warriors recover from a poor start during the 2023-24 season. He filled in the starting forward spot when Draymond Green missed more than 20 games due to suspension and injuries. Thus, the Warriors would be reluctant to let go of a potential All-Star they have nurtured for more than three years.

But they are unlikely to fulfill Kuminga’s hefty contract demand. A sign-and-trade with Butler makes sense as it will provide both teams with financial flexibility.

For the Warriors, Butler can help ease Stephen Curry’s offensive burden, as he is a terrific shot creator. Meanwhile, the Heat can start rebuilding their roster around a promising prospect in Kuminga.