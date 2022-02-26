Is Ja Morant playing tonight against Chicago Bulls? Memphis Grizzlies release injury report ahead of matchup vs DeMar DeRozan and co

After being helped off of the court Thursday night against Timberwolves Ja Morant is cleared to face eastern conference giants, Chicago Bulls.

The Memphis Grizzlies nearly lost their MVP, Ja Morant, to yet another injury this season. Although they fared well without him in December, they have no chance of surviving the playoffs without him. The Grizzlies have improved exceptionally this season and are threatening Golden State’s position at the second spot.

Apart from the Bulls game Saturday night they have an easy schedule coming up and might as well land the second seed. First-time all-star Ja Morant is the only reason why people are watching the Grizzlies and to everyone’s delight, his injury was not serious.

Ja Morant will be available against Chicago Bulls.

The Grizzlies superstar suffered a no-contact injury against the Minnesota Timberwolves Thursday night. He was seen grabbing his hamstring and was immediately taken back to the locker room.

On top of that, he was having a bad shooting night, only scoring 10 points in three quarters. However, he returned in the four and scored 10 more but in vain.

Ja Morant limps off the court with an apparent hip injury. Prayers up for 12 🙏pic.twitter.com/C2DXt3N1B3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) February 25, 2022

Memphis Grizzlies lost to the Timberwolves by 5, making it their second loss in a row. But Ja Morant’s return was definitely an upside. The fact that he returned and scored 10 points in the fourth just goes to show the determination of the 22-year old.

Even his daughter Kaari knew that Ja would come back. She assured everyone that he was okay.

Ja Morant will be suiting up against DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine tonight. While for the Grizzlies it’s an opportunity to prove that they’re a serious threat, Bulls have a chance to sit at the top spot all alone.

