Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight vs Hawks? Grizzlies Star’s Availability Brings Hope Ahead of Big Game Against Trae Young

Ja Morant has finally made his way back to the court for the Memphis Grizzlies, and things couldn’t possibly look better. Prior to the star’s return, the franchise was already on a 3-game winning streak. However, the franchise has now extended it to 5 games, bringing them to 8 wins in their last 10 games.

With only the last few matches of the regular season remaining, and the playoffs around the corner, it’s important that every franchise preserves the health of its most important players. And that is why, it is important to check the status of their health ahead of every upcoming game, especially right now.

So, with that in mind, will Ja Morant be available to play tonight against Trae Young and the Hawks? And if so, will the franchise be willing to play the man?

ESPN confirms that there are no new injuries or ailments to report in Ja Morant’s case

Yes, fortunately, Ja Morant is not only healthy but also available to play against the Atlanta Hawks. However, the franchise will be looking to pace their young star a little bit, considering he missed quite a few games in the middle, and may not be at 100% just yet.

This Ja Morant clip is one the best steals/IQ plays I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/we3j3C5NqG — Hoops (@HoopMixOnly) March 25, 2023

With that in mind, while Ja Morant will likely be in the starting lineup tonight, it is unclear if the man will truly be let off the leash completely, or have a slight minutes restriction on him.

What is Ja Morant averaging this season?

After 55 games played, Ja Morant is averaging 26.7 points, 5.9 rebounds, 8.1 assists, 1.1 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game. Additionally, he is shooting 46.6% from the field, 31.5% from three, and 74.6% from the free-throw line.