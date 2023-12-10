Anthony Davis Reasserts ‘Two Alphas’ Mindset in Lakers, Elaborates on Outburst in 4th Quarter

Dec 9, 2023; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) and forward Anthony Davis (3) celebrate after winning the in season tournament championship final against the Indiana Pacers at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Davis had an extremely productive outing allowing the Los Angeles Lakers to win the Finals of the In-Season Tournament against the Indiana Pacers. Knocking down 16 field goals, Davis recorded his best performance of the campaign – 41 points, 20 rebounds, 5 assists, and 4 blocks.

Advertisement

Anthony Davis had several memorable plays from the epic clash. However, there was one particular play that electrified the crowd. Late in the fourth quarter, LeBron James found a cutting AD who made no mistake in finishing the play. Immediately after, the Indiana Pacers called for a timeout. The Brow couldn’t contain his excitement and was heard screaming “I’m him!”

Advertisement

Following the win, Davis was asked about the Purple & Gold having two alphas – him and LBJ. The former Kentucky Wildcat simply agreed and stated that people would often forget that he’s “him”.

Allie LaForce: “We heard you say that ‘I’m him.’ Now does this squad have two of those guys?”

Anthony Davis: “I am. People sometimes forget, but… here we go. Simple as that.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ohnohedidnt24/status/1733729164748820913?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Anthony Davis helped the Los Angeles Lakers win $500,000 per player

The NBA added a cash prize of $18 million for the inaugural In-Season Tournament. The quarterfinalists received $50,000 per player, whereas, the semifinalists received $100,000 per player. While every member of the Pacers received $200,000 as a finalist, the Champions – the Lakers – received a prize of $500,000 per player.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, playing for the LA side has its cons. Due to the tax policies in California, the players will not be receiving the entire $500,000 amount. With the federal and state income tax in place, every player will have to forfeit more than 50% of their prize. Hence, leaving each player to pocket merely $230,000.

The Los Angeles Lakers are in exceptional form. Unfortunately, their In-Season Tournament Finals win will not be counted in their regular-season’s record. However, they can benefit significantly once they continue this momentum. Such consistent performances will certainly witness the Purple & Gold advancing to the postseason with a high seed.

It is pretty evident that Darvin Ham’s boys are much more lethal once Davis plays like his usual self. So far, the 6ft 10” big man has been averaging 22.7 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game. While LeBron James has been playing some sensational basketball in Year 21, AD needs to produce several performances as today in order to lift the 2024 Championship.