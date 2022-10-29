Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight vs Jazz? Grizzlies Star’s Availability Report Remains Topsy-Turvy at Best

Oct 27, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) sits on the bench wrapped in a towel during the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant has started out this season with all guns blazing.

After 5 games played, the man is averaging 32.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, and 6.8 assists, while shooting 52.9% from the field, and 56.5% from beyond the arc. A candidate for MVP? Absolutely.

The Grizzlies as a whole haven’t done too badly either, winning 4 of their 5 games under Morant’s leadership.

This team is showing everyone in the NBA community why they need to be feared. But, there may be a slightly more immediate problem here.

You see, the Grizzlies are set to face off against the Jazz tonight, who are an impressive 4-2 on the season.

Normally, you’d peg Memphis to take this one, no problem. But, Ja Morant hasn’t been feeling very well due to a non-covid illness as per reports, which raises one all-important question…

Will Ja Morant feature against the Utah Jazz tonight?

Ja Morant could well play tonight

Frankly, this isn’t a question that has a sure-shot answer.

As per ESPN, the young electric guard is a ‘day-to-day’ decision. Furthermore, he has been labeled as ‘doubtful’ for this one.

.@memgrizz status update: Ja Morant (Non-COVID Illness) has been added to the report as DOUBTFUL tomorrow at @utahjazz. https://t.co/JEEyqb8iQd — Grizzlies PR (@GrizzliesPR) October 29, 2022

This means that the Grizzlies will only make their decision after they see how Ja is doing an hour or so ahead of the game.

Logic states that the Grizzlies should protect their franchise player, and let him rest. Especially so when it’s this early in the season. And frankly, we don’t see this going any other way.

While there is no doubt Ja Morant will be peeved at the thought of his sitting this one out, fans can feel confident betting on his omission for this one.

When will Ja Morant be 100% again?

Frankly, Grizzlies fans really have nothing to worry about here.

Ja Morant has only gone down with a minor illness, at least as per reports so far.

If there is no twist in the tale, the most Ja Morant will miss, is about 2-3 games. And really, the wait time is far likelier to be a lot shorter than that.

If things stay the way they are, the most Morant will really take to be himself again, is just a couple of days at best.

