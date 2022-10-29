Shaquille O’Neal, whose divorce with Shaunie O’Neal costs him $100,000 a month, speaks out on Tom Brady and Gisele

Shaquille O’Neal has been through the trials and tribulations of a divorce, quite literally, and therefore, he sympathizes with Tom Brady.

Shaquille O’Neal is a man whose life has been in the public eye since he entered the league. Everything he has done has been well documented. Moreover, his sheer marketability has ensured that he has become an icon of America.

So, the torrid phase of his personal life, aka his divorce has become one of the most talked about parts of his story. And even today, years later, the story somehow finds a way to correlate to current scenarios.

The latest is how Shaq is sympathizing with Tom Brady just hours after the legendary quarterback announced his divorce from Gisele Bundchen.

Shaquille O’Neal went through Tom Brady’s current situation in 2006

2006, Shaquille O’Neal’s stint with the Miami Heat is not going so well. The reason? His tumultuous divorce saga with Shaunie O’Neal.

The divorce was expensive, it reportedly cost Shaq $100,000 a month! And even today, Shaq pays that amount in child support. We are sure, it doesn’t really hurt is ever growing fortune but he has spoken out a lot about how he was at fault for the divorce.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal reflects on his divorce with Shaunie O’Neal in 2009: “I know I messed up.” pic.twitter.com/NVc8jjCZlv — The Recount (@therecount) April 19, 2022

The pains of separation are common ground for anyone going through a divorce. The Big Diesel thinks he knows what Tom Brady is going through.

Tom Brady’s woes continue and Shaquille O’Neal’s sympathies pour in

Brady’s team, the Buccaneers are 3-5 and Tom, for only the second time in his career has lost three straight games. Not all is good in Tampa Bay and it is clearly evident his personal struggles have come to the fore.

Shaq said, “During the 2006 Finals, I was going through a divorce, and I couldn’t do anything right,”. He continues about how Dwyane Wade had to take over adding, “That’s when I had to give everything to D-Wade, like, ‘I don’t have it.’

He drew an immediate parallel with Brady’s current situation, “Tom’s going through a tough time right now. It has nothing to do with his age or football, but when you’re dealing with that real-life stuff, it takes a lot. … I know he’s going through a lot. I don’t know his situation, but I wish him well, and hopefully, they can reconcile and get back together.”

O’Neal wishing the best for Brady and Gisele has us thinking about whether he would have wanted a second chance with his ex-wife.

Shaquille O’Neal relates his divorce to that of Tom Brady, believes that’s why Buccaneers QB is struggling: https://t.co/tuaNdB1hSm — Lakers Daily (@LakersDailyCom) October 28, 2022

Be that it may, it is all just speculation till we hear the real thing from the big man himself. So, do you think O’Neal drawing parallels between his divorce and Brady’s is sensible?

