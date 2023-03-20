Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight vs. Mavericks? Grizzlies’ 2x All-Star’s Availability Report Amidst the Gun Controversy Suspension

Feb 15, 2023; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) shoots during warmups before the game against the Utah Jazz at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant is going through the most difficult time of his life. The last few days have certainly been a contrast for the 6ft 2’ Grizzlies point guard, compared to the stardom he has had over the last seasons in the league.

The 2x All-Star was having another tremendous regular season campaign, averaging over 27 points, 6 rebounds, and 8 assists per game, with Grizzlies being the second-best team in the West for the second straight season.

However, the 23-year-old then decided to flaunt a gun from his official Instagram account, LIVE, while he was in a strip club. All of a sudden, things escalated, and he has not participated in the team’s last 8 games.

Now as his suspension is over, will he be available to take on Kyrie Irving and Co tonight? Let’s find out.

Is Ja Morant playing tonight vs. the Dallas Mavericks?

After their 133-119 win against the Warriors, the Grizzlies’ head coach laid out the plan for the possible return of their most valuable player on the coming Wednesday.

“I know he’s putting in work, staying ready, and he’s going to be chomping at the bit to get out there with his teammates on Monday and Tuesday, and we’ll see what Wednesday holds,” Taylor Jenkins said on Saturday.

This would mean, he will miss out on tonight’s thriller against the Mavs.

How would Grizzlies benefit from Morant’s return?

In quite a similar fashion to the last season, the Grizzlies have managed pretty well without their high-flying guard. They have won 5 of their last 8 outings w/o him.

This young and resilient Memphis side might do great without him in the regular season, but it wouldn’t be the same in the post-season. We saw that last season.

In the 2022 Playoffs, we saw Ja’s capabilities in big games who, if fit, could have led his side to upset the eventual champions.