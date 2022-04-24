“I’m going to be even more aggressive offensively and defensively”: Joel Embiid sends out a stern warning to the NBA officials ahead of Game Five in Philly

Sixers MVP candidate Joel Embiid wasn’t very happy with the officiating in Game Four against the Raptors, making sure he voiced his displeasure.

Doc Rivers and his men failed to sweep the Raptors, with the superstar duo of Joel Embiid and James Harden having a rough night from the field. The Process was evidently in pain, struggling with the thumb injury he suffered in Game Three.

The Philly team had 16-turnovers during the game, costing them 22-points. Surprisingly, the Raptors shot more free throws than the Sixers, considering Embiid and Harden are known for their expertise in drawing fouls and are great free-throw shooters.

The Raptors were 28-for-35 from the FT line, while the Sixers were 21-for-25 in the game. Embiid, who had told the Raptors head coach Nick Nurse to stop complaining about the officiating in the last game, had the complete opposite approach in Saturday’s game.

Embiid voiced his displeasure towards the referees at the end of the game, sarcastically applauding them.

Joel Embiid addresses the officiating during the post-game interview.

Embiid, who was struggling with a thumb injury, scored 21-points, 8-rebounds, and 3-assists, in Game Four. The Cameroon native was 7-for-16 from the field and had 5-turnovers. It was a rare off-night for the seven-foot center, who recently won the scoring title.

Known to be one of the greatest trash talkers in the modern era, Embiid would display his frustration with the officiating towards the end of the game.

Joel giving the refs the golf clap 👀 pic.twitter.com/gs8O1pETdM — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 23, 2022

The five-time All-Star wasn’t done here and would address the media on his sarcasm towards the referees.

“I’m going to take my own advice and not complain about fouls. But you know, like I was doing at the end of the game, they did a great job. I admire the job that they did today. To me, it felt like they had one job coming in here tonight, and they got it done, so congrats to them.”

When asked to elaborate further on what he meant by job, Embiid refused to divulge further details.

Joel explains his golf claps for the refs at the end of Game 4 👀 pic.twitter.com/TCqxrZwni7 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 23, 2022

“I guess, next game, if they’re not going to call it, I’m going to be even more aggressive offensively and defensively. If they want to give fouls or if they want to call really no fouls, really have to make them earn it and really by physical.”

Though Embiid was careful with his words to avoid getting fined, a warning was sent to the Raptors and officials for Game Five at Philadelphia.

