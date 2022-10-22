Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight Vs Mavericks? Grizzlies Star’s Availability Update Proves Exciting Clash with Luka Doncic

Oct 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after a play during the fourth quarter against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Will Ja Morant feature against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks?

The NBA has far too many star-level point guards right now.

You have the likes of Chris Paul, LaMelo Ball, Cade Cunningham, Trae Young and so many more. And that list wouldn’t even include point forwards like LeBron James and DeMar DeRozan.

However, among all these great players, are two young stars that seem to be shining far brighter than anyone else. And they are Luka Doncic and Ja Morant.

Both players come into their fixture tonight riding high on a serious bit of form. But, could Ja Morant be forced to miss this clash for the ages?

Is Ja Morant liable to miss the much-anticipated clash vs Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks?

During the Grizzlies’ last game, Ja Morant put up a ridiculous 49 points, 4 rebounds, 8 assists, 1 steal, and 2 blocks on the Rockets’ head. So, it’s fair to say Grizzlies fans most definitely hope he gets every opportunity to follow that up.

Fortunately, it does appear he will indeed get that chance.

Simply put, yes, Ja Morant is indeed available to feature against Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks.

What to expect from this game?

Luka Doncic and Ja Morant are two young electric guards who know how to put on a show.

Their games are very different, the Grizzlies star utilizing his speed and athleticism almost to perfection, while the Mavericks man chooses to slowly break down his opponents with craftiness and change of pace.

If there is one bummer in this contest, it is that the Memphis Grizzlies are missing key pieces in Dillon Brooks, Ziare Williams, and Jaren Jackson Jr.

This will make it really hard for them to show off their full strength. And it is because of that fact, that we choose the Mavericks to win this one.

