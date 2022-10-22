Is Jimmy Butler Playing Tonight vs Raptors? Will the Heat Forward Get His First Win of the Season?

Looking to open their winning account this season, the Miami Heat host the Toronto Raptors tonight.

The Miami Heat is one of the most well-rounded teams in the league as of today, evident from their depth, defense, and 3-point shooting. Coming off being the top seed in the eastern conference last season, Jimmy Butler and co were a whisker away from a berth in the 2022 Finals.

Looking to make another run for the top seed in the eastern conference, Coach Spoelstra and his crew haven’t had the best start to their 2022-23 campaign, with an 0-2 record, the losses coming against the Bulls and the Celtics. Nonetheless, Butler and co remain home favorites going into the contest tonight.

Speaking of their recent loss against the Cs, the Heat shot 8-for-26 from the 3-point line, with center Bam Adebayo getting into foul trouble. Though Coach Spo and crew did make some crucial comebacks, it wasn’t enough to get the job done.

“Offense wasn’t the problem…overall, we just didn’t play hard enough. We didn’t play winning basketball.” Jimmy Butler speaks after the Heat’s 111-104 loss to the Boston Celtics tonight…@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/I4kpT8o8Sf — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) October 22, 2022

Also read: “I Wanna View Myself as a DJ Khaled of This Country World”: $60 million Jimmy Butler Announces Country Album

The Heat is looking to open their winning account as they host the Raptors tonight.

Is Jimmy Butler playing tonight?

Jimmy Butler will be starting tonight’s game against the Raptors alongside Kyle Lowry, Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, and Caleb Martin.

Victor Oladipo (knee) and Omar Yurtseven (ankle) continue to sit out.

Speaking of Jimmy Buckets, the six-time All-Star has averaged 21.0 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 4.0 assists on 50.0% shooting from the field in the two games so far in the season. Nevertheless, the Heat forward is yet to attempt a shot from the 3-point.

The visiting Raports continue to stick to their lineup of OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes, Pascal Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and Gary Trent Jr. The Toronto team has a split record (1-1) in their first 2-games.

Jimmy Butler and co are ready to take on the Raptors.

In his 12-seasons so far, Butler has a 17-12 record against the Raptors, during which the 33-year-old has averaged 20.0 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.4 assists, shooting 44.3% from beyond the arc.

A look back at the words of Coach Spo as the Heat gear up to face the Raptors.

Post the loss to the Celtics, head coach Spoelstra said the following,

“We weren’t able to get over the hump and get the job done, but we just have to stay the course,” said Coach Spo. “There was definite improvement from Game 1 to Game 2.”

Heat vs Raptors takes place at 5:00 pm ET at the FTX arena in Miami.

Also read: Jimmy Butler flexed his $60 million fortune with a 6,000 pound Boombox aquarium