Is Ja Morant Playing Tonight vs Nuggets? Grizzlies’ Latest Injury Report Raises Concerns

The Memphis Grizzlies have looked like a completely different team ever since Ja Morant made his return to the lineup. After having missed the first 25 games this campaign due to his suspension, Morant has led the Grizzlies to four straight wins in his time back. Now that Taylor Jenkins’ boys are set to face their toughest matchup – the Denver Nuggets – since Morant’s return, it’ll be interesting to see how they’ll fare. Ahead of the exciting clash, however, there are questions about Ja’s health.

The Memphis Grizzlies have been dealing with injuries ever since the campaign started. This continues to be the unfortunate case for the franchise as they add seven players to the team’s injury report. Sadly, Morant is one of them.

The likes of Jake LaRavia and GG Jackson are on G-League assignments. Derrick Rose, Luke Kennard, Brandon Clarke, and Steven Adams are all listed as “OUT”. Finally, Ja Morant is listed to be “questionable” with an illness.

Especially considering that the Grizzlies had a 6-19 record without Ja Morant this season, his missing out could spell disaster for Memphis. With the team finally on a winning streak at the moment, the franchise has a chance to build some serious momentum. However, if they don’t have Ja Morant not only available but also at his brilliant best, the Grizzlies can throw any hopes of keeping their run going right out of the window.

Ja Morant has had spectacular performances since his return

The Memphis Grizzlies were 6-19 in their first 25 games. Since Ja Morant’s return to the squad, the team is finally performing like the Western Conference powerhouse that everyone has expected them to be.

Morant has already recorded three 30-point games. While he dropped 34 points in his season debut, the 6ft 2” guard lodged a solid 30-point, 11-assist double-double against the Atlanta Hawks.

Averaging 28.8 points, 8.5 assists, and 5.3 rebounds in his first four appearances, Morant is putting up sensational numbers and is extremely likely to suit up for his third All-Star Game in Indiana later in the season.

Had the league not introduced the new 65-game rule for a player to be eligible for major accolades, Ja Morant would’ve certainly been an All-NBA player for the second time.

Focusing on helping his team win games and move up in the standings will be Ja’s only aim for the remainder of the season. Currently holding onto a 10-19 record, the Grizzlies are two games behind the #12 Utah Jazz.