Sonya Curry recalled how Seth Curry would accuse Stephen Curry of cheating and brawl during their spirited 1-on-1s

In 2016, Sonya Curry spoke about Seth and Stephen Curry, discussed their childhood and their competitive nature against each other

With his 2974th 3-pointer, Stephen Curry cemented his place as the Greatest Shooter in NBA History. Since then, Steph has made 143 more triples in the regular season, putting his tally up to 3117. Steph is widely regarded as the most gifted shooter in the NBA History. What many assume to be bad shots, are high percentage shots for the Baby Faced Assassin.

However, there are people who may argue his spot. One of them would be none other than his younger brother, Seth Curry. We’ve often heard Seth mock Steph playfully and claim he’s the better shooter among the two. He has the statistics to prove the same. In his career, Seth has made 43.9% of his 3-pointers, compared to Steph’s 42.8%.

Even though Seth has a higher percentage, we can’t ignore how Seth only has 1661 attempts compared to Steph’s 7290 attempts. In a 2016 interview, Dell and Sonya Curry gave an insight into the brothers and their childhood.

Sonya Curry shares how Seth Curry used to resort to violence

Stephen Curry and Seth Curry have been around basketball since they were born. Their dad, Dell Curry, played 16 seasons in the NBA. He was an excellent shooter, and both his kids picked on the same. In 2016, Dell and Sonya Curry were asked to talk about Seth and give a deeper insight into the younger brother while growing up.

Describing Seth, Sonya said that he was quiet and silly. He would often observe Steph and try to outdo him, just like younger siblings do. Then, when she was asked about their competitive spirit towards one another, Sonya said,

“Seth would say, ‘not fair’ and we’re always calling fouls for Stephen. But, he was tough…he would go at him all the time and they would sometimes fight. They would sometimes get into rumbles on the court,”

Growing up with Steph and competing against him non-stop, there is no one in the NBA who puts the clamps on the 4x Champion as well as his younger brother. Seth may not be as successful as his brother, but his competitive spirit and drive are right up there with Steph.