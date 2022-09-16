Charles Barkley, who continuously hates on San Antonio women, couldn’t believe Gabrielle Union compared herself to 3x Oscar winner

Charles Barkley does not like it when people take shots at him. As seen when he clapped back and Dwayne Wade’s wife, Gabrielle Union!

There are a number of current and former NBA superstars who have a way with words. From the likes of Draymond Green in the modern day to the great Larry Bird of times past.

Another such player who many believed had a bit of a mouth on him while in the league was Charles Barkley. In fact, the Hall of Famer now expresses himself more verbally on Inside the NBA on TNT, with one of his most famous rants being that on the state of women in San Antonio.

Sir Charles has had a number of insightful and controversial opinions while on the show. He even has some of the funniest moments in TNT and NBA broadcast history!

There are even times when the former MVP has had no filter. He even roasted Dwayne Wade’s wife Gabrielle Union on the show with a sly dig at her acting ability.

Charles Barkley roasted Gabrielle Union for even putting herself in the same sentence as Hollywood legend Meryl Streep

Charles Barkley is just not one of those people who takes insults lying down. Even if said insults aren’t even that bad, the Chukster will surely clap back, no matter what.

This was the case a few years ago when Sir Charles could not take a dig from actress Gabrielle Union. The Hall of Famer did not like the fact that Dwayne Wade’s compared him with his fellow analyst Kenny Smith.

As such, Barkley clapped back at Union, for even mentioning herself in a tweet containing acting legend, Meryl Streep’s name. Charles showed no mercy, picking apart Gabrielle’s tweet about him!

Safe to say that many have learned since then that the Round Mound of Rebound is not one to be messed with. Even if you are a huge celebrity like Gabrielle Union.

