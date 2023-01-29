How much does an NBA All-Star 2023 Ticket Cost: Where Can You Purchase NBA All-Star 2023 Tickets?

February 20, 2022; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Team LeBron guard Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors (30) hoists the The Kobe Bryant Trophy for being the most valuable player after the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA All-Star Weekend is less than three weeks away now. Easily one of the most exciting schedules in the NBA world, this year’s Weekend is going to be no different. Apart from all the exciting competitions and skill tests, fans will also be able to witness superstars team up and compete with each other for supremacy.

This All-Star weekend is all the more special because, for the first time in history, the draft will be held right before the game. This will definitely make the game far more interesting. A last-minute draft will make the weekend all the more entertaining. After all, what better than superstars fighting for a better roster live right before one of the most awaited games?

This new rule’s implementation markets the tickets to the upcoming All-Star weekend even more enticing. For fans looking to watch it live and in person, we are here to help you get tickets.

Pricing for the NBA All-Star Weekend Tickets

NBA is offering multiple packages for the All-Star weekend. Fans can choose from a wide variety of events and pick the package that suits their needs the most. Tickets are also available for independent events. The latter option is definitely a lot cheaper than some of the NBA experiences offered via the official website. Meanwhile Indpendent tickets are available on Vivid Seats.

If fans want to watch just the Celebrity game, they will have to dish out at least $24 dollars. In case you want to watch the Rising Stars matchup, you’d have to dish a lot more than the celebrity game. The cheapest tickets to the NBA All-Star rising game are priced at $64 dollars. But a desire to watch the game up close can end up burning up to $1148 for the game.

Fortunately, Saturday night passes, where fans can watch many skill-based competitions including the dunk and three-point contest, are not too costly. The cheapest pass for the entire night will cost you $916. If you prefer watching it up close, you might have to spend up to $4889 for a single ticket.

However, the NBA All-Star game is still the costliest event in the entire weekend. Attending the game will cost you anywhere from $1584 to $7334. On the other hand, you could just attend the All-Star practice and watch your favorite players run drills for only $59.

LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo will lead the drafts

The two teams competing in the ALl-Star game will be decided by LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo right before the game. They will be able to pick players from the All-Star pool without worrying about which conference they play for. Definitely a game one shouldn’t miss.

