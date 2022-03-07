Is Stephen Curry Playing tonight vs Denver Nuggets? Golden State Warriors reveal star’s availability ahead of matchup vs Nikola Jokic and co

Stephen Curry will not suit up for the struggling Golden State Warriors tonight against Denver Nuggets as they fear a fifth straight loss.

The Golden State Warriors started the season at the top and retained their position well through December. But The Suns’ incredibly long win streak earned them #1 seed and they’ve remained steadfast so far this year.

Memphis Grizzlies briefly overtook them prior to the loss last night. The two teams always seem to be in tough competition for a spot in the West. Last season it was during the play-in whereas this season it’s for the crucial second seed. Draymond Green’s absence and Curry’s shooting woes are risking their position at the top.

Stephen Curry will not be playing against Denver Nuggets

Warriors will be without their scoring leader tonight against the reigning MVP. Curry is physically cleared to play but Steve Kerr chose to rest him for load management. Draymond has not played a game in over a month and Iggy is perpetually on the list of injured players.

In addition, Andrew Wiggins and Klay Thompson are also unavailable tonight. Kerr is resting his entire starting lineup in the rescheduled game against the Nuggets.

“We are not sending a lot of players to Denver.” Steph, Klay and Wiggins — at the very least — will not play for the Warriors against the Nuggets. Has to do with the makeup game being thrown in late like it was — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) March 6, 2022

“The decision was pretty easy,” Kerr said. “Throwing that game into the schedule the way the league did after that game was postponed, and then going back to Denver … three games in four nights with two of those games being in Denver, going back and forth, we’re not going to put our high minutes guys at risk.”

The Warriors have Clippers, Bucks, and the Nuggets in their schedule this week. Currently, on a four-game losing streak and possibly five after tonight, they will have to make some series adjustments. Green is expected to return in a week or two and the Warriors will hopefully be re-energized as they approach playoffs.

