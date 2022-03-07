Is LeBron James playing tonight vs San Antonio Spurs? Lakers release 4-time MVP’s injury report ahead of matchup against Dejounte Murray and Co

LeBron James might suit up against the San Antonio Spurs tonight, who else is on the Lakers’ injury list, let’s check it out.

In his 19th season, LeBron James is averaging 29.4 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 6.2 assists per game but the Lakers are still 28-35. See it as you may, but we haven’t seen anybody playing at this age like this, and we might never see it in the future.

On Saturday, while the Lakers looked for just their 4th victory in 13 matches since the start of last month, they came upon the team with the second-best record in the league the Golden State Warriors.

Dubs were struggling in their rights for the past few games, but it’s nothing compared to the Lakers’ misery. Still, the King took it upon himself to avoid his team’s 5th straight loss.

LeBron James finished with 56 pts & 10 rebs in the Lakers’ 124-116 win over the Warriors. pic.twitter.com/yik81ys8Wd — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 6, 2022

And it asked for the 37-year-old to give his all while playing with discomfort in his knee, which he says will be a problem until he gets to rest. And his rest is what the Purple and Gold team cannot afford as Anthony Davis is already out and they clinging on to 9th position with just 3 games up above 11th placed Blazers.

LeBron James will lead the Lakers against Gregg Popovic and Co

The 18x All-Star brought his Playoffs shoes when he took the floor against the Warriors. He scored a season-high and franchise-best 56 points and gathered 10 boards in a 124-116 win against Stephen Curry and Co. Before the Warriors game, the Lakers had a game against the Mavericks for which James was listed as questionable but played the game.

There was an injury scare for the King during the last game too, in the right elbow after a play against Jordan Poole.

James checked in and made the free throw after the timeout. Replays show Jordan Poole made contact with his elbow. https://t.co/t5on4kDqDA — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 6, 2022

As far as the Lakers’ injury report is concerned, there are no surprises, only Anthony Davis and Kendrick Nunn are present on it. Meaning, LBJ will be playing against San Antonio Spurs tonight.

