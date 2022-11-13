Is James Harden Playing Tonight vs Jazz? 76ers Star’s Injury Update Doesn’t Look Good Whatsoever

Nov 2, 2022; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers shooting guard James Harden (1) looks to pass the ball against the Washington Wizards during the first quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

It’s fair to say that the Philadelphia 76ers were hoping for a better start to the season, that the one they have gotten off to. The franchise currently holds a record of 6-7, good for the 9th spot in the East.

Now, that being said, the franchise has looked a bit better than their record would suggest in the last 10 games. Over that stretch, the franchise went 6-4, generating some much-needed positive momentum.

But of course, they can’t rest easy just yet.

For the franchise to recover to the heights it expected to be at, it is going to need every key player to be on the court. Which begs the all-important question…

Will James Harden be fit enough to get on the court tonight?

Also Read: “Ball Don’t Lie, Ni**a!”: 6 ft 7″ LaMelo Ball Hilarious Talks Trash To Cody Martin And Tyler Herro Upon Long-Awaited Return vs Heat

James Harden’s condition isn’t proving to be too encouraging as things stand

It has been a bit of time since James Harden went down with his right foot tendon sprain. And as per ESPN, it is going to take quite a bit longer to heal up.

As things stand, the man is still wearing a walking boot, which is never a good sign. But, to add to this whole messy situation, Doc Rovers also recently divulged that the guard will be limited to non-weight-bearing activities.

All signs point to the scenario that James Harden won’t be back for about a month at the very least.

As hard as it may be, the 76ers will have to do without their star point guard for a long time.

Also Read: Jaylen Brown speaks out in support of Kyrie Irving after latest statement from Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai